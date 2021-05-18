Yankees Hall-of-Famer Derek Jeter to be subject of new TV doc 'The Captain'

One of the New York Yankees' most storied stars, Derek Jeter, will be the subject of a forthcoming multi-part documentary called "The Captain", which will explore his time with the Bronx Bombers, and his more recent endeavor as part-owner and executive of the Miami Marlins, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Jeter, 46, who played 20 seasons at shortstop for the Yankees – including in 5 World Series championships – will be showcased in the project, which is being produced for ABC/Disney-owned ESPN by Spike Lee and Michael Tollin.

The docuseries is scheduled to air in 2022 and will be directed by Bronx native Randy Wilkins, who previously worked with Lee on "86-32" – which chronicled a 1988 Olympics controversy involving Gold-Medal Heavyweight contenders Roy Jones Jr. of the United States and Park Si-Hun of South Korea.

A press release from ESPN reports that the series will "use Jeter’s journey as a vessel to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more."

"The heartbeat of the project is candid access to the man who helped restore shine to a team, a city, and a culture."

According to Bleacher Report, it remains to be seen just how much the notably private Pequannock, N.J., native will share with the documentarians.

Jeter retired from the Yankees in 2014, after joining with catcher Jorge Posada and pitcher Mariano Rivera to become the first three teammates in any of the major league sports to play together for 16 straight seasons – a trio that epitomized the Yankees of the late 1990s and early 2000s.