Woman who dated alleged Gilgo Beach killer reveals he wanted to talk about his crimes

Ex-escort-turned-hairdresser Nikkie Brass revealed what it was like to date the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, Rex Heuermann.

"As soon as he started talking about the Gilgo Beach killings, he stood up straighter. He leaned on the table. He got a smirk on his face. He almost seemed excited, like, he had been waiting the whole dinner to talk about this," she told FOX Nation in the new, "Architect of Death" special.

Former FBI agent and profiler James Fitzgerald told FOX Nation that Heuermann wanted to know what the police knew about him and to get "as much information as he could." Additionally, retired NYPD inspector Paul Mauro said serial killers "dine out on" notoriety. They want to increase their attention and image publicly.

Brass told FOX News co-host Emily Compagno in the special that her gut told her to "get out of there." She texted a friend, "I think this is the Gilgo Beach killer," and had her friend meet her to leave safely.

The Gilgo Beach serial killings were the known murders, often of sex workers, between 1996 and 2011, where 11 people were found buried in the Long Island, NY beach. Heuermann is the only known suspect charged with three victims’ murders. However, Brass claims there might be more people involved.

Brass told FOX Nation that Heuermann named other people in connection with the killings on their date. She said he speculated about "parties" where five people would pick their "favorite escort" and kill her.



Brass said their discussion about the murders seemed like "somebody who was reliving it, not somebody who was just a fan talking about it."



In the FOX Nation special, Fitzgerald said Heuermann planned the killings "very well" and likely looked for women who would not be quickly reported missing. Echoing this, Brass said Heuermann told her prostitutes "didn’t have anyone who cared about them."

Heuermann, 59, was arrested in July of this year. He is charged with the murders of three women and is the prime suspect of killing another in connection with the Gilgo Beach killings.



It was reported this week that recent court filings reveal he had more than 50 illegal weapons stashed in his Long Island home in Massapequa Park. The weapons reportedly included more than two dozen handguns and 15 assault weapons, all of which were unregistered.



According to the New York Post, the 50 illegal weapons accounted for not even 20% of Heuermann's massive collection, as he had upwards of 300 total firearms in his possession.

Heuermann has two adult children, and his wife filed for divorce after being "blindsided" by her husband's arrest.

FOX News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.