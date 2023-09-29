Convicted killer Daniel Pelosi claims he can prove he is the fall guy in 2001 murder of financier Ted Ammon

After nearly two decades in prison, a convicted killer claims he can prove he was the "fall guy" in the murder of Wall Street financier Ted Ammon.

Long Island electrician Daniel Pelosi is laying all blame for Ammon's murder at the feet of his estranged wife, Generosa Ammon, whom Pelosi was seeing at the time of Ted's death.

In a very complicated, detailed explanation, Pelosi claims Generosa, along with the help of Pelosi's employee Christopher Parrino and two unidentified individuals, killed Ted Ammon.

"I did not do it," Pelosi told Piers Morgan on FOX Nation's "The Killer Interview." "I did not do this murder. I did not kill Ted Ammon."

CONVICTED NURSE INSISTS SHE WAS ‘FALSELY ACCUSED’ OF KILLING DIALYSIS PATIENTS WITH BLEACH: ‘NOT IN MY NATURE’

New York multimillionaire and investment banker Ted Ammon was bludgeoned to death in 2001 while at his home in the East Hamptons. Pelosi was convicted of the murder in 2004 and has served 18 years of his 25-to-life prison sentence.

Pelosi was having an affair with Generosa while she and her husband Ted were beginning divorce proceedings. Generosa learned, however, that Ted had a child with his mistress.

Pelosi claims this discovery sent Generosa on a path for vengeance.

"Ted had fathered a child and Generosa had received the DNA results that that was Ted's child and that was the straw that broke her back," he said.

"This felt a special slap in the face to her because they had tried so hard to have kids and indeed, they had adopted twins from the Ukraine. As the old saying goes, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned," New York-based investigative journalist Phoebe Eaton said during the FOX Nation show.

PIERS MORGAN GOES FACE-TO-FACE WITH SOME OF AMERICA'S MOST DANGEROUS KILLERS

According to Pelosi, Generosa began making comments about wanting to get back at her husband and even saying she wanted him dead.

"She would be in conversation with people saying, 'I'm going to kill this son of a b---h.' I told Ted. I said, ‘Ted she talks about killing you," Pelosi alleged.

Pelosi told Piers Morgan that Generosa hired one of his employees, Christopher Parrino, to beat up Ted Ammon after learning of the child he had with his mistress.

"To me, it was all talk. I never took it for real until I found that it was for real," he said.

It was Parrino who eventually killed Ted, according to Pelosi, along with "dumb and dumber" - two individuals Pelosi refused to name during his interview with Piers Morgan.

Pelosi claimed he could now reveal exactly what happened that night after learning of the details from the mouths of Parrino and Generosa, in addition to watching security camera footage of the house the night of the murder.

While Piers Morgan tries to decipher whether Pelosi is innocent, other guests on the FOX Nation series as well as Morgan call in question Pelosi's circumstantial evidence and inability to fully explain critical details in the case.

Eaton notes that the issue in accusing Generosa is that she died of breast cancer before Pelosi's trial even began.

"Danny Pelosi is now squarely laying all blame for this murder at the feet of Generosa Ammon. The problem is that she's dead," Eaton said.

"Perhaps that's actually convenient for him, because she is not there to defend herself."

In addition, Parrino had already been indicted and sentenced to six months for playing a role in facilitating Ted's murder. Parrino has also denied Pelosi's allegations he killed Ted.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

While Pelosi presents more details from the night of the murder during his lengthy interview, the question remains whether he has enough evidence to exonerate him.

"An issue for Danny Pelosi, too, is he gave sworn testimony already, not containing any of these details, and that he is a provable pathological liar," Eaton said. "I honestly think he'd say anything, and now has."

Over two decades later, Pelosi claims he can reveal what really happened to Ted Ammon, and who is really behind the murder, but will it be enough to clear his name? Piers Morgan explores Pelosi's case as well as seven other convicted murderers in the eight-part series, "The Killer Interview," streaming now on FOX Nation.

FOX Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for FOX Nation subscribers. Go to FOX Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.