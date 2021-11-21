Winsome Sears, CNN host spar over 'semantics' of whether critical race theory is taught in Virginia schools

Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears sparred with CNN host Dana Bash on the existence of critical race theory (CRT) in Virginia schools Sunday.

With her victory alongside Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, Sears is the first woman of color to be elected statewide in Virginia. She is opposed to CRT, which is based on the premise that U.S. institutions are inherently racist, and has often spoken out on the subject. Bash challenged her guest about the controversial teaching, saying that it is not a part of the Virginia school curriculum. Sears, who previously served on Virginia's board of education, pushed back on that assessment.

"Well, let me back up, I beg to differ that CRT is not taught," Sears said.

"I didn't say that," Bash interrupted. "I just said it's not in the curriculum, just to be clear."

"No, no, no, no, it is part of the curriculum," Sears responded. "It's weaved in and out of the curriculum."

CRITICAL RACE THEORY INFILTRATING AMERICA'S 25 MOST ELITE PRIVATE K-12 SCHOOLS, ACCORDING TO NEW STUDY

By way of proof, Sears said in 2015 that former Gov. Terry McAuliffe's state board of education had information on how to teach CRT. And research has shown that the phrase critical race theory is featured on the Virginia Department of Education website, and the department recommended reading material that instructs teachers to "embrace" the theory.

"So," Sears said, "it's semantics."

"What we want to say and what Gov.-elect Youngkin has said is that all of history must be taught, the good, the bad and the ugly," Sears continued. Especially, she said, because many "don't learn from history and continue to repeat the same mistakes."

VIRGINIA'S WINSOME SEARS SAYS VOTERS ARE 'TIRED OF THE BLACK AGAINST WHITE'

"My God, when did education become a bad word among Black people?" Sears later asked. "No, we are going to have a good education system. It's going to represent all people. And I'm going to help see that through. Education lifted my father out of poverty when he came to America with only $1.75. Education lifted me because I have to find my own way in this world, and education will lift all of us."

Education was considered a major issue for parents in Virginia's gubernatorial election. For weeks, concerned parents confronted local school boards over the use of graphic materials in the classroom, as well as the potential employment of CRT.

Political analysts credited parents' passion with Youngkin's win over McAuliffe, particularly after the Democrat said in their debate that parents should not have much of a say in their children's education. That comment, some voters told liberal news networks, undoubtedly "hurt" his campaign.

Since her victory, Sears has found herself having to defend against a few liberal media pundits. When MSNBC's Joy Reid said Republicans were "dangerous" and are stoking "a kind of soft, White nationalism" following the Virginia election, Sears challenged her to invite her on her show for a proper debate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sears also hit the media for how they covered the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in her interview with Bash, saying some "are complicit" in having declared the teenager guilty in the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, before the defense even presented its case.