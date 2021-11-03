Winsome Sears challenges Joy Reid to debate after MSNBC host says 'Republicans are dangerous'

Republican Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears challenged MSNBC host Joy Reid to invite her on her show after the liberal pundit called Republicans "dangerous" following Glenn Youngkin's gubernatorial win Tuesday night.

"You have to be willing to vocalize that these Republicans are dangerous," Reid said. "That this isn't a party that's just another political party that disagrees with us on tax policy. That at this point, they're dangerous. They're dangerous to our national security, because stoking that kind of soft, White nationalism eventually leads to the hardcore stuff."

"I wish Joy Reid would invite me on her show," Sears said on "The Story" Wednesday after hearing Reid's remarks. "Let's see if she's woman enough to do that. I'd go in a heartbeat."

"And we'd have a real discussion without Joy speaking about me behind my back, if you will," Sears continued. "She talks about White supremacy. Does she know I ran against a White supremacist?"

"I mean Joy, come on," she added. "Get your facts straight, and then come talk to me."

Reid was one of several liberal media pundits to have a public meltdown Tuesday night following Youngkin's victory. She and her colleagues Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow lashed out at Virginia parents for their opposition to critical race theory, with Wallace even claiming the curriculum "isn't real." CNN’s Brianna Keilar told viewers that some of Youngkin’s messaging was "dog-whistle racism," while CNN contributor Van Jones called Youngkin "the delta variant of Trumpism."

"The stakes are high. When this election is over in Virginia, we will know we have seen the emergence delta variant of Trumpism. The delta variant of Trumpism. In other words, Youngkin, same disease, but spreads a lot faster and can get a lot more places," Jones said.

Sears' supporters also had plenty to say to ex-ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, who tweeted early Wednesday morning, "It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy."

"White supremacy is electing the first Black woman lieutenant governor," The Blaze’s Jennifer O’Donnell tweeted. "got it."

"That’s a lot of BS," The Media Research Center’s Nicholas Fondacaro similarly said. "Virginia just elected this powerful Black woman as lieutenant governor. Her name is Winsome Sears btw."