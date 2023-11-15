‘Will & Grace’ star Debra Messing blasted for speech at pro-Israel rally in DC

Social media users criticized "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing after she gave a speech in defense of Israel during a pro-Israel rally in Washington, D.C., this week.

Users on both sides of the political spectrum slammed Messing for her impassioned speech condemning the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, with pro-Israel conservatives hitting her for voting for Biden, who has given aid to Israel’s enemies; as well as pro-Palestinian leftists accusing her of defending genocide in Gaza.

Messing, a Jewish person and Hollywood liberal, gave the speech in front of thousands at the "March for Israel" in D.C. on Tuesday. The Jewish Federations of North America organized the event to support Israel amid its war with Hamas and to call out terror and hatred being shown towards the Jewish community.

COMEDIAN JON LOVITZ BLASTS HBO’S JOHN OLIVER FOR SHAMING U.S. OVER ALLIANCE WITH ISRAEL: ‘GOD BLESS AMERICA’

She declared, "We are strong, resilient and devoted, and we will not lose ourselves. We will worry for our global Jewish family and also hurt for the innocent Palestinians used as human shields by Hamas. We will work to eviscerate Hamas and also pray for a free and flourishing Gaza."

Messing continued, "We will remember and work for the release of the 240 hostages, as well as for the safety of the 2.2 million Gazans also held hostage by Hamas. We will pray for the success of the IDF for a war Israel did not start, did not want, but a war Israel will win. Because we must."

Some conservatives on X, formerly known as Twitter, weren’t inclined to support the message coming from Messing.

One X user wrote, "Debra Messing did NOT Call out Obama Alan [Dershowitz] did … She hates Trump and went after him every chance she could … Obama HATES Israel. why didn’t she call him out … She wasn’t shy about going after Trump but God forbid she goes after a liberal racist …."

Another wrote, "She is a Lefty who voted for Biden /Obama. They empowered Iran with billions which was then transferred to Hamas. She can't connect the dots."

And one other user made the same point, adding, "Sorry but I don't believe anything this crazy liberal is saying. Liberals in the White House are the ones who empowered Iran...They caused our families, friends, neighbors to be murdered, kidnapped...NEVER FORGET...!!!"

PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATOR SETS ISRAELI FLAG ON FIRE IN NYC PROTEST, STOMPS ON IT

Pro-Palestinian users also poured out their anger against Messing following the speech. One user asked, "What about all the innocent women, children, and babies killed by the IDF?"

Another user commented, "This rally shed light on who supports atrocities in Gaza."

Citing another celebrity present at the march, one account remarked, "If Debra Messing and Michael Rapaport are there, you know that’s the wrong side of history."

Progressive influencer Manolo De Los Santos shared an image of the event’s speakers which included Messing, and wrote, "Tomorrow’s Pro-Genocide March in DC has announced its guest speakers including racists like Michael Rapaport & fake progressives like Van Jones. This anti-Palestinian march, helped by the US govt, expects to gather a large crowd in support of 75 years of apartheid & occupation."

However, prominent pro-Israel activists praised Messing’s speech at the rally. CEO of the American Jewish Committee Ted Deutch shared a photo of himself and the actress at the rally, and wrote, "Thank you, Debra Messing, for your powerful address today at the #MarchForIsrael and for using your platform to advocate for the Jewish community."

And the Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt shared video of Messing’s speech and captioned it, saying, "It has been 39 days since Hamas abducted over 240 men, women and children from Israel. Thank you, Debra Messing, for using your platform to support their families as we fight to #BringThemHomeNow. #MarchforIsrael #MarchAgainstAntisemitism"

Fox News Digital has reached out to Messing for comment and this article will be updated with any response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP