Pro-Palestinian demonstrator sets Israeli flag on fire in NYC protest, stomps on it

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator set an Israeli flag on fire and stomped on it during a protest Friday in New York City.

The incident occurred during a protest that began in Columbus Circle in Manhattan where hundreds of people turned out. The person who lit the flag has their face covered with a keffiyeh.

Onlookers cheered as the flag burned.

Organizers invited those in favor of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, and those who support freedom for Palestinians.

"Gaza calls, we respond," read an Instagram post by protest organizers. "Palestine will be free, because when we resist we win together. Ceasefire."

Demonstrators were leading chants like, "5,6,7,8, Israel is a terror state," FOX 5 reported.

At one point, Palestinian supporters confronted an Israel supporter, who began crying, the New York Post reported.

"Cry, b****! Cry!" a pro-Palestinian supporter said.

At Grand Central Station, rioters were seen kicking doors and breaking windows. The station eventually closed, the Metro-North Railroad said.

The Colombus Circle rally came a day after similar gatherings occurred in Manhattan. On Thursday, an NYPD cruiser was spray-painted with Free Gaza," "KKK" and "IDF," short for Israel Defense Forces.

Rioters occupied the lobby of the New York Times and called for an immediate ceasefire as Israeli forces continue to pummel the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip in its response to the terror group's deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israeli civilians.

The flag burning followed another incident Thursday, where rioters vandalized an NYPD vehicle by spray-painting "Free Gaza" and other messages.