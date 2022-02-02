Will Cain on Joe Rogan controversy: Mainstream culture is accepting censorship

Will Cain, co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend," praised Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for expressing support for Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan on Twitter. On "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, Cain said it's rare to see people advocate for free speech in the midst of mainstream culture that seems to be ‘accepting’ censorship.

WILL CAIN: It's the pop culture, acceptable thing right now to call for misinformation. I was driving around in Dallas the other day listening to what used to be one of my favorite sports radio stations – a host who could have been canceled any of a thousand times over the last 20 years – openly say, 'Well, you have a responsibility when you're talking about public health' and call for censorship. I was appalled, but I think that ultimately those sports radio hosts were sheep because mainstream, acceptable culture right now seems to be accepting censorship.

So here's Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson swimming the other way, swimming upstream and saying he supports Joe Rogan. I find that very encouraging. Most notably because I think it is rare. Unfortunately, I think it's pretty rare today to be, as you described me, so gratuitously and accurately I might say, as a free speech proponent. Who in the United States of America now truly stands for free speech?

