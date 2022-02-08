Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Will Cain warns the left's attacks on Joe Rogan are 'coordinated' and not about COVID

Cain reacts on 'Fox & Friends' after Rumble offered Rogan $100M contract.

Will Cain, co-host of 'Fox & Friends Weekend,' says Joe Rogan is an important voice because he represents independence.

Will Cain, co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend," warned the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan is actually a coordinated attack on independent thought. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Cain told host Pete Hegseth that platforms like Rumble, which offered Rogan a $100 million contract, create competition and ultimately honor the ideas of free speech. 

SPOTIFY CEO APOLOGY LETTER TO EMPLOYEES OVER JOE ROGAN CALLED CONTRADICTORY: ‘PR SLIGHT OF HAND’

WILL CAIN: Creating separate ecosystems, parallel ecosystems, ones that honor not just conservative values, but the foundational values of Western culture, ideas and concepts like free speech. I did talk about this on the latest episode of the Will Cain Podcast because I don't think this is simply an attack against those who have concerns over the long-term ramifications of the vaccine. This is actually a concerted, and I mean concerted, a coordinated attack against someone who committed the cardinal sin of independent thought. 

That's what makes Joe Rogan so important. And were he to move to someplace like Rumble, why it would be such an earthquake, a game-changer, because he's unpredictable. He represents independence, and we need someone like that to chart a course that brings an audience that helps tear down this really rotten and corrupt, not just political economy, but corporate economy that's now sold out basic fundamentals of Western civilization. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

