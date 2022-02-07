Spotify CEO apology letter to employees over Joe Rogan called contradictory: 'PR slight of hand'

Critics accused Spotify CEO Daniel Ek of sending an overly apologetic and contradictory letter to employees regarding the controversy over Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" after a video compilation of him repeatedly using the "n-word" surfaced this week.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" was launched in 2010, and in 2020 Spotify spent more than $100 million to run the episodes exclusively on its platform. Before the video of Rogan using the "n-word" came to light, he and his guests had also been accused of spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" on the podcast.

"There are no words I can say to adequately convey how deeply sorry I am for the way The Joe Rogan Experience controversy continues to impact each of you," Spotify Technology SA Chief Executive Daniel Ek said in a memo sent to employees on Sunday.

"I think it’s important you’re aware that we’ve had conversations with Joe and his team about some of the content in his show, including his history of using some racially insensitive language," he continued. "Following these discussions and his own reflections, he chose to remove a number of episodes from Spotify. He also issued his own apology over the weekend," he added, according to the statement obtained by Fox Business. "While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realize some will want more. And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer."

Former New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss was among those who blasted Ek for the letter, calling it a "big apology for a ginned-up controversy." Others referred to the memo as infantile, nonsensical, or hysterical.

"People's brains are falling out of their heads, and it is fascinating, yet terrifying to watch," conservative analyst Erielle Davidson wrote. "Just complete hysteria."

Others didn't buy Ek's narrative, noting that the company can't spend millions on him and then "claim he doesn't represent" the platform. The two don't add up, Bloomberg tech editor Vlad Savov tweeted.

"This note drips with PR slight of hand," Technology Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Parmy Olson agreed.

Former Spotify artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from the platform in retaliation for Rogan's continued presence. Rogan defenders say he deserves to keep his place on the platform, in part because of his right to free speech.

