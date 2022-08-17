Wife of Navy lieutenant imprisoned in Japan pleads with Biden to secure his release: 'DOD has abandoned' him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The wife of a Navy lieutenant is pleading with President Biden to secure her husband's release after he was sentenced to three years behind bars in Japan.

The wife of Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday to discuss the need for "clear answers" as she pleaded with the White House to become more involved with her husband's case.

"The DOD has abandoned my husband, but as an officer, my husband serves at the pleasure of the president, and so I think it is appropriate for him to step in and bring him home," Brittany Alkonis told co-host Griff Jenkins.

NAVY LIEUTENANT SENTENCED IN JAPAN CAUSES OUTCRY AMONG FAMILY, US LAWMAKERS

Alkonis was involved in a car crash after suffering from a medical episode, and two pedestrians died from their injuries. He was arrested at the scene but never released from detention.

He was later diagnosed with acute mountain illness, which can last for an entire day and prompt sudden fainting. But despite the diagnosis, a Japanese court sentenced him to three years in jail anyway.

"We have absolutely no idea where things stand," Alkonis said.

"Once Ridge's leave runs out, we are left without pay, without benefits. My kids have no idea where they'll be going to school, where they'll be receiving medical care, and whether or not they'll be able to see him during the next three years."

"So once his benefits run out, we're abandoned," she continued.

Alkonis discussed the need for "clear answers," saying it remains obscure which government agency is in charge of the matter.

She said she spoke to the U.S. ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, but said it is still unclear whether the matter is under the jurisdiction of the State Department or the Department of Defense.

"It's really rough," Alkonis said. "They had their father taken away from them, and I can't tell them what the future looks like. I can't tell them where they're going to school. I can't tell them if they're moving. I can't tell them if they're going to be able to see their dad, speak to their dad, and so with all that uncertainty, it doesn't help this incredibly difficult transition."