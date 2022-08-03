Whoopi suggests God supports abortion, clashes with pro-life Hasselbeck: He gave us ‘freedom of choice’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During Wednesday's episode of "The View," co-host Whoopi Goldberg debated with pro-life guest and former "View" co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck on what it means to be pro-life. During the segment, Goldberg made arguments suggesting that God is fine with abortion.

Goldberg, who insisted that every co-host of the ABC daytime talk show was "pro-life" – despite them all railing against the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the past – argued against Hasselbeck’s claim that abortion was the wrong option for pregnant women.

The host and famous actress seemed to invoke God to justify women choosing abortion, countering Hasselbeck’s pro-life points by saying that God gave women "freedom of choice."

Goldberg also argued that Jesus Christ's teaching of, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you," obliged her to not speak out against abortion lest she risk judging others.

‘THE VIEW’ MOCKED OVER REPORT SHOW IS STRUGGLING TO FIND NEW REPUBLICAN HOST: ‘ANTI-CONSERVATIVE LUNATICS’

The clash began after the conservative guest promoted adoption centers and pro-life "agencies" as great options for women who find it impossible to raise a baby. She urged women in these tough situations to "look for the nonprofits, look for the agencies that help you create a birth plan and match you with an adoptive family who may have suffered miscarriage after miscarriage who want to care for the baby."

Hasselbeck added, "I don’t believe in giving women half the information out there."

That’s where Goldberg first countered, insisting that women, including those that abort, are merely exercising their God-given "freedom of choice," even in committing abortion.

"As you know, God doesn’t make mistakes," Goldberg insisted. "God made us smart enough to know when it wasn’t going to work for us. That’s the beauty of giving us freedom of choice," she added, apparently implying that abortion, like adoption, is a choice that God allows women to discern for themselves.

Hasselbeck protested, saying, "No," though Goldberg continued, mentioning that her "relationship" with God is "always choppy," seemingly explaining why she supports things many Christians do not.

Trying to be conciliatory in her approach, Hasselbeck told Goldberg, "He [God] loves you." Goldberg acknowledged the sentiment, though she continued arguing her biblical justification for supporting a women’s right to choose.

"Listen. I have no doubt, but I also know that God made me smart enough to know that if there are alternatives out there that can work for me, I will investigate them, but I also know God said, ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’ I will not make that decision for anybody," she stated.

ELISABETH HASSELBECK RESPONDS TO VIRAL RECORDING OF HER TRYING TO QUIT THE VIEW

Hasselbeck responded, asking, "What about the life in the womb?" She added, "I will say this, that life has a plan and a purpose designed by God. I don’t believe there is any circumstance –"

Dismissing her argument, Goldberg responded, "I love that you feel that way," clearly indicating she didn’t agree that the life in the womb must be protected from abortion.

Most Christian churches’ teaching on abortion is clear, that it is morally wrong. The oldest Christian church, the Roman Catholic Church, contends that abortion at any point after conception is a grave evil.

Pope Francis recently rebuked President Joe Biden, claiming that his moral orientation as a Catholic who promotes abortion, demonstrates "incoherence."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elsewhere in the segment, co-host Joy Behar countered Hasselbeck’s claim that mothers who can’t raise a baby should choose adoption and not abortion, arguing that the line of children waiting for adoption is too long. She stated, "There are 117,000 children waiting to be adopted right now, so it’s not such a snap thing, ‘I’ll have the baby and it will be put up for adoption.’"

Co-host Sara Haines added onto Behar’s point, stating that adopted babies "get turned into a social system that fails them."