Whoopi Goldberg tells Elisabeth Hasselbeck she was her 'first conservative' in return to 'The View'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg told Wednesday's guest host Elisabeth Hasselbeck that it was "great" to have the former host as her "first conservative" on the show.

Goldberg welcomed Hasselbeck back to "The View" on Wednesday and said she's had some of the "best conversations" with the former conservative host. Hasselbeck was on the show from 2003 to 2013; Goldberg joined the program in 2007.

"I've had some of the best conversations about things that we didn't really know how we felt about it but we, it was great to have you for me as my first conservative," she said.

"I was your first?" Hasselbeck joked. Goldberg said that Hasselbeck was her first in terms of having "these types of conversations."

‘THE VIEW’ MOCKED OVER REPORT SHOW IS STRUGGLING TO FIND NEW REPUBLICAN HOST: ‘ANTI-CONSERVATIVE LUNATICS’

Hasselbeck thanked Goldberg and said it was "awesome" to have differing opinions with women.

"I think sometimes we’re in this world now that seems so divided, right? But we have women, we have women, we have male friends, and we get to talk about these issues and I think the last time I was here, I think the best thing is to not double grip on issues. So hold your issue in one hand, hold your position on one hand, and hold the hand of your friend in another. If we can’t do that as a society, we’re really teaching our kids the wrong way to talk about hard things. We have the ability to did that in a way that’s blessed. Relationships matter more than being right on things," Hasselbeck said.

She joked and said it might not look that way as they get into the "Hot Topics" discussions, but that "ultimately it’s in love, and I think it’s sharpening to have these conversations, understand why do you think something that’s so wrong, Whoopi," she laughed. "I'm just kidding."

ELISABETH HASSELBECK RESPONDS TO VIRAL RECORDING OF HER TRYING TO QUIT THE VIEW

The show has had a number of hosts in the "conservative" chair since Hasselbeck's exit, with various degrees of success and buzz. Former host Meghan McCain joined the program in 2017 and left last year after a stormy tenure. Hasselbeck and McCain repeatedly clashed with the other hosts during their time on the show on political issues and more.

According to sources familiar with the matter, "The View" will name Alyssa Farrah Griffin as a permanent co-host this week; the show will make its official announcement on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Griffin was the White House director of strategic communications during the Trump administration and has frequently guest-hosted the show in the past year. She is now a vocal critic of her former boss and the Republican Party.