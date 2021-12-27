'The View' mocked over report show is struggling to find new Republican host: 'Anti-conservative lunatics'

ABC's liberal daytime talk show "The View" was widely mocked by critics Monday following a report that the show was struggling to find a permanent Republican co-host to replace Meghan McCain.

The current standing co-hosts expressed that they were tired of the seemingly constant revolving door of guest co-hosts since McCain's departure in the summer and have put pressure on executive producer Brian Teta to find a permanent replacement, according to Politico's reporting.

‘THE VIEW' CO-HOST JOY BEHAR: STATES COULD SEGREGATE SCHOOLS AGAIN IF SUPREME COURT DOESN'T CHANGE

"Nearly six months in, the show has yet to settle on a permanent replacement. And now, the longtime co-hosts — Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin — are upping the pressure to pick a successor, and voicing their displeasure at having to introduce new guest hosts week after week in a seemingly endless process that they find disruptive to the flow of the show," the report read.

The outlet noted that the show would continue to audition potential hosts and would bring back some previous guest hosts, such as Alyssa Farah, but would also invite others like Bari Weiss and Lisa Ling, neither of whom are largely considered bonafide conservatives.

ABBY HUNTSMAN SAYS ‘THE VIEW’ HAS AN ‘UNBEARABLE CULTURE' THAT REWARDS ‘BAD BEHAVIOR’

"Sources close to the show said that the search has stalled as executives struggle to find a conservative cast-member who checks all the right boxes," the report added. "They will not consider a Republican who is a denier of the 2020 election results, embraced the January 6 riots, or is seen as flirting too heavily with fringe conspiracy theories or the MAGA wing of the GOP. But at the same time, the host must have credibility with mainstream Republicans, many of whom still support Donald Trump."

The report also mentioned previous accusations from a number of former conservative co-hosts, including McCain, that they were bullied by other co-hosts as well as ABC executives, and noted that such a perception didn't help the search.

MEGHAN MCCAIN WARNS OF ‘OPPRESSIVE CLIMATE OF JUDGEMENT’ IN EXCLUSIVE EXCERPT OF NEW MEMOIR ‘BAD REPUBLICAN’

Critics took to social media to blast the show, with some suggesting it needed more than one conservative host in order to bring more balance, and others claiming that the show was being run by "anti-conservative lunatics" who were scaring away potential replacements.

"Oh, please. Just admit you want a show of liberals for liberals. It would be best for all of us if people could just be truthful," Fox News contributor Karol Markowicz wrote, while others also suggested the show was meant just for viewers with liberal viewpoints.