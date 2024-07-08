Whoopi Goldberg stays loyal to Biden amid calls for him to step down: 'I don't care if he's pooped his pants'

The anti-Trump pundits on ABC’s "The View" were split on whether President Biden should abandon his re-election campaign, with Whoopi Goldberg suggesting she would support him regardless of his physical and mental capability.

"I don’t care if he’s pooped his pants. I don’t care if he can’t put a sentence together. Show me he can’t do the job, and then I’ll say, OK. Maybe it’s time to go," Goldberg said.

Goldberg, who was absent when "The View" first reacted to Biden’s debate performance, said he also had a "bad night" when he debated against Kamala Harris in the 2020 Democratic primaries but still went on to win the election. That was a much different occasion, when Harris attacked him for his past stances on "busing," and she wound up dropping out before the Iowa caucuses.

"I have poopy days all the time, all the time. I step in so much poo you can’t even imagine," Goldberg said as the crowd chuckled.

"Now, I’m not running the world, but I don’t know anybody who doesn’t step in stuff at some point. So, I’m just simply saying, yeah. There are two debates, and if he can’t do what he needs to do for the second debate, I’ll join any crew that says get rid of him," she added.

Instead of criticizing Biden, "The View" co-host Ana Navarro said she was "pissed" because of "breathless reporting" regarding Biden’s ability to win re-election. A diehard Biden supporter, Navarro raged against those trying to get the president out of the race.

"It almost feels like media malpractice for them, trying to score the winning goal against Biden," she said. "Who can have the gotcha moment? They’ve been splicing, dicing, cubing everything he says, putting it on a microscopic slide and looking at it under all sorts of magnifying glasses."

Navarro urged the media to "give some clarity to their coverage," suggesting that in their efforts to fact-check Biden, they, too, are making "mistakes."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin also commented on Biden’s commitment to staying in the race, noting that the "problem" is that most Americans will never get the chance to dine with the president at a fundraiser to determine his competency.

The 50 million people who turned into the debate, some of them swing and undecided voters, would determine the outcome of the election, she said.

Griffin also claimed that it was not just the White House that is at risk in November, but also the House and the Senate.

"I actually would argue, unpopular take, I think Kamala Harris would perform better because I think voters felt gaslit being told Biden is as sharp as a tack. I think a young, energetic Democrat running and saying they’re the top of the ticket actually will perform better head-to-head," she said.

Sara Haines also chimed into the discussion, admitting that while she would vote for Biden if he were on the ballot, she does not believe he can beat former President Trump under the current circumstances.