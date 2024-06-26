'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg spits after saying Trump's name to audience's delight

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg spat after she said former President Trump's name on Tuesday's episode of "The View."

The panel discussed the upcoming CNN presidential debate between Trump and President Biden. Despite ongoing concerns about Biden's mental acuity, the women insisted that Biden was prepared for the night.

Goldberg attempted to defend Biden without referring to Trump directly but found herself forced to when discussing Biden's debate opponent.

"I don't think that we have to -- I think it would be remiss of us to not say, Joe Biden knows how to do this…He knows how to do this. He's quite good at this, and, you know, you can't refute anything with him because he just -- when I say him, I mean…" Goldberg said before stumbling.

"He rambles. Trump," co-host Joy Behar chimed in.

"Trump," Goldberg said at the same time and some in the audience started laughing. "He tends to just -- ugh," she said, before miming a spit to the side.

The audience cheered at the action, with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin laughing and Sunny Hostin leaning far back in her chair with joy.

"Did you say his name?" Hostin asked.

"I said his name. It was a trick, and it made me do it," Goldberg responded.

She continued, "But I'm just saying that he – that Biden knows what not to do. You can't refute that man [Trump] because he just spins and spins and spins. All you can really do is talk about what you do and how you do what you do."

Goldberg has refused to directly use Trump's name, commonly referring to him as "you-know-who" when frequently attacking the former president.

In May, Goldberg called out Trump for sharing a meme mocking her for previously claiming she'd move to Canada if he won in 2016.

"You know what I’m a little agitated about. That man had something to say to me," Goldberg said, avoiding his name.

She continued, "Look, I’m not going anywhere. OK? And it’s not for the reason, you little snowflake, it’s not for the reason you think."

Goldberg knocked Trump for saying "nobody" wants her, touting her contract to stay on as a co-host for "The View," although she didn't specify the length.

"I know where I’m going to be because I got a contract. So, I’m going to be here where I’m wanted for the next couple of years," she retorted before cutting to a commercial.

