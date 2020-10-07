Who won the debate? Pence-Harris showdown draws range of opinions online

The 2020 vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Sen. Kamala Harris sent viewers scurrying to social media on Wednesday to declare who won, and who lost.

As President Trump battles coronavirus, there’s no guarantee that either the second or third presidential debates between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden – scheduled for Oct. 15 and 22 – will take place, potentially making the vice presidential showdown the last one before Election Day. As a result, the Harris-Pence showdown -- moderated by USA Today’s Susan Page -- surged in importance, and just about everyone had an opinion on the outcome.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro kicked things off only five minutes into the debate, joking that liberal CNN already declared Harris victorious.

Once things got started, social media was abuzz with snarky comments about everything from Harris’ facial expressions to both candidates dodging questions. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough begged for someone to cut the microphones, others complained about Page, and many joked about a fly that landed on Pence’s head.

Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk declared Pence the clear winner.

“Mike Pence is winning decisively. Kamala Harris comes across as condescending, bitter, and angry,” Kirk wrote.

Media Research Center analyst Nicholas Fondacaro agreed, writing “Pence is destroying her with his ‘I'm not angry, I'm just disappointed’ demeanor.

The Democratic nominee had her fans, too. "Kamala Harris clearly won tonight's debate," CNN's Keith Boykin wrote.

Ann Coulter noticed that progressive MSNBC called it a “draw,” so Pence must have “wiped the floor” with Harris.

President Trump felt Pence won "big."

People from both sides of the aisle took to Twitter with their first-blush thoughts on the winner:

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.