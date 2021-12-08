Fox Nation’s ‘Who Can Forget?’ brings you top 10 traditions, gifts from Christmases past

Every family has unique Christmas traditions that are passed down from one generation to the next. Some, though, are especially hard to forget.

Fox Nation strolls down memory lane this holiday season with a new edition of "Who Can Forget?," presenting the top 10 traditions that make the season festive with Fox News favorites including Tom Shillue and Janice Dean.

Some of these traditions include, but are certainly not limited to: Fruit cake — otherwise known as the gift you pretend you went out of your way and beat traffic for, but it was really just another re-gift from a cousin you see maybe twice a year --- lights, caroling, and the high-demand Star Wars toys and Cabbage Patch Kids dolls that marked the 70s and 80s.



"I remember my mom telling me that my father had to wait in line for hours and hours and hours," Dean recalled, reflecting on her childhood excitement over the Cabbage Patch Kids doll.



But that doll wasn't the only contender for the hearts of children.

Following the success of the 1979 blockbuster film, ‘Star Wars’ no doubt produced a fan-favorite toy of the year. "This is going to be the only toy," comedian Jimmy Failla said, recalling the intense demand for the product that sent parents into a frenzy.



And it was certainly more covetable than, well, fruit cake:



"Fruit Cake goes back centuries," said Shillue in the special episode edition. "…tastes like something that didn't have refrigeration," the comedian quipped.

While the special is sure to invoke nostalgia for simpler times, it also underscores a shift in our political climate.

"There is no way a Charlie Brown special can be made today without the Department of Justice policing a school board meeting" Failla jested, noting how Christmas traditions demonstrated in film and television have changed over the decades.

