White House's handling of China threat an 'incredible display of weakness': Charlie Hurt

Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt joined "America Reports" on Monday to respond to NSC Spokesman John Kirby asking a reporter "what's the drama" concerning Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit.



CHARLIE HURT: Right? No, you know, it is absolutely stunning. And I guess to some degree, a little bit of it may have to do with the fact that the White House is used to getting far more scripted questions, questions that are not sort of off off-script, you know, a lot more favorable, easier coverage, perhaps.

And so they were, maybe are, surprised by it. But again, all you wind up exhibiting and again, not just to us, not just to viewers of that, but to China itself, is this incredible display of weakness. It's like it's like talking trash in a bar. And then when the guy stands up to you and looks, you know, walks up to you, you start claiming you never said anything.

It's just it's a terrible exhibition of absolute weakness and a lack of clarity. And, you know, the one thing that you can say about the former president, President Trump, you know, he used a lot of bellicose language. He used a lot of he liked to display this to display strength.



But one thing about him is he was very clear with our opponents that this is what he wanted. This is what this is what was in America's best interest. And we're not getting this from the Biden administration.

