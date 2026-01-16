White House slams 'no-talent loser' Jimmy Kimmel after offering Trump his Emmy to pull ICE from Minneapolis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House communications director Steven Cheung blasted late-night host Jimmy Kimmel as a "no-talent loser" on Friday after Kimmel joked that he would trade some of his past awards — including his Emmy — to President Donald Trump in exchange for pulling Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents out of Minnesota.

"Jimmy should hold on to those so he has something to pawn after his a-- gets fired for being a no-talent loser with horrific ratings," Cheung wrote on X.

On Thursday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Kimmel presented a table of awards he's received over the years, joking that giving Trump an award is "the only way to get him to do anything."

Kimmel’s remarks followed Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado gifting Trump her Nobel Peace Prize medal on Thursday as "a recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom."

The late-night host mocked the president for how excited he appeared to be while accepting the prize from Machado.

"Rarely does a president yank a Nobel Prize off of someone’s neck," Kimmel said. "He’s back in the Oval Office sucking on it like a pacifier right now. Look at how happy he is. Have you ever seen anyone happier than that for winning this prize? He didn’t even win."

After ridiculing Trump’s acceptance of the gift, Kimmel had a table of his own awards wheeled out and began mock-negotiating with the president.

"Mr. President, I have an offer I think you’re going to find difficult to refuse," he quipped. "If you — and only if you agreed to pull ICE out of Minneapolis and put them back at the borders where they belong, I am prepared to offer you one of the following trophies that I have been honored with over the years."

Kimmel then listed his collection, including a Daytime Emmy Award for Best Game Show Host in 1999, a Clio Award, a Webby Award, a Writers Guild Award and even his 2015 Soul Train Award for "White Person of the Year."

"The choice is yours," he told the president.

Wrapping up his pitch, Kimmel sweetened the deal by offering to "personally deliver any, or even all of these, to the Oval Office in exchange for leaving the people of Minneapolis alone."

ABC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.