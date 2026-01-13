Jimmy Kimmel suggests Trump send ICE out of Minneapolis and into Iran, says 'they could help'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent last week, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel suggested that President Donald Trump send ICE out of Minneapolis and into Iran to aid in the ongoing protests against the Islamic Republic.

During Monday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the late-night host tore into "Trump's ongoing war against Minneapolis" after the president sent more ICE agents into the city following last week's shooting.

"Ironically, while the White House is trying to squash the protests here, the ‘Lie-attolah’ is said to be mulling over a military strike on Iran to support the protesters there. From atop his golden toilet, [Trump] posted, ‘Iran is looking at freedom, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help,’" he told the audience. "I have an idea. Send all those guys from ICE out of Minneapolis to Iran. They can help."

Good, 37, was fatally shot on Wednesday during an ICE operation in south Minneapolis. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), agents were attempting to make arrests when Good tried to use her vehicle as a weapon against officers, prompting a federal agent to fire in self-defense.

Earlier in the segment, Kimmel mocked Trump for his response to the unrest taking place in Minneapolis following Good's death, questioning why he would send more federal agents to the city as anti-ICE protests continue to rage.

"Then we have Trump's ongoing war against Minneapolis, where his response to the intense outrage following the killing of Renee Good by an ICE agent is to send in even more ICE agents because when you're trying to put out a grease fire, what do you do? You throw more grease on it, right?" he quipped.

Kimmel praised the "thousands of patriotic Americans" who took to the streets to "peacefully protest" following the shooting, saying that the protesters are exercising their freedom of speech "while we still have First Amendment rights in Minneapolis."

Speaking about DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's claim that Good was a "domestic terrorist," Kimmel scoffed that "this is what they want us to believe."

"They need to paint anyone who protests as violent and dangerous, even a mom in a Honda. They need Antifa to be real so they could call in the military and cancel elections and declare martial law," he added.

ICE did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Last week, Kimmel voiced a similar criticism of ICE's presence in Minneapolis, backing Mayor Jacob Frey's profanity-laced tirade telling the federal agency to "get the f--- out" of the city following Good's death.

Hours after the shooting, Frey spoke at a press conference, where he told ICE to leave the city and called the DHS statement that the shooting happened in self-defense "garbage."

Kimmel played a clip from the mayor’s address that ended with Frey’s message to ICE, prompting thunderous applause and cheers from the audience.

Holding the shirt, Kimmel said, "To ICE, get the f--- out of Minneapolis. Get the f--- out of all these cities."

