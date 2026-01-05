Kimmel targets Trump during Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech after winning Best Talk Show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took aim at President Donald Trump on Sunday at the Critics Choice Awards after winning Best Talk Show.

"A FIFA Peace Prize would have been better, but this is nice, too," Kimmel said, referring to FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarding Trump the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize in early December. "Most of all, I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom we would be going home empty-handed tonight."

"Thank you, Mr. President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day," Kimmel added. "It's been a banner couple of weeks, and we can't wait to get back on the air tomorrow night to talk about them. Thank you, everyone."

Kimmel's show was briefly suspended in September 2025 over remarks he made about Charlie Kirk. However, the late-night host returned to the air a few days later.

The late-night host also thanked his wife and show producers.

He said that he shared the award with his fellow late-night colleagues before thanking those who supported him during his suspension.

"Thanks to all the writers and actors and producers and union members, many of you who are in this room, who supported us, who really stepped forward and reminded us that we do not take free speech for granted in this city or in this country. Your actions were important. We appreciate that," he said.

During Kimmel's final episode of 2025, the late-night host grew emotional during an end-of-year thank-you message to viewers, expressing gratitude for helping him get through what he called an especially "hard year."

"It has been a hard year. We’ve had some lows. We’ve had some highs — for me, maybe more than any year of my life, but all of us — I’m crying already, sorry. But on behalf of all of us here at our show, I just want to say that we appreciate your support, your enthusiasm, and not just for watching," Kimmel told viewers. "This year you literally pulled us out of a hole, and we cannot thank you enough personally, professionally..."

The late-night host also appeared to take a dig at Trump during his remarks.

"There is still much more good in this country than bad, and we hope that you will bear with us during this extended psychotic episode that we’re in the middle of. And we wish you a happy whatever holiday you celebrate, even if it’s none of the above," he told his audience.

