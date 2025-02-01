White House, Karoline Leavitt call out actress Selena Gomez for clip of her crying over Trump deportations

Multiple social media accounts attached to the Trump administration slammed actress Selena Gomez for posting a video of herself crying over deportations of illegal immigrants.

Both the official White House X account and press secretary Karoline Leavitt called out the "Only Murders in The Building" star after she wept on Instagram in response to the ICE raids that the Trump administration ordered

"Kayla Hamilton, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin were murdered by illegal aliens. Their courageous mothers had something to say to @SelenaGomez and those who oppose securing our borders," the White House account posted on Friday, along with a clip of the aggrieved mothers blasting the pop star.

MSNBC ANCHOR CORRECTS HER CORRESPONDENT ON-AIR: THEY'RE 'UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS'

Gomez uploaded a now-deleted video of her crying to her Instagram page on Monday, where she lamented the nationwide U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids targeting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in the United States.

"All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t," she said to her 422 million Instagram followers.

"I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise."

Gomez’s video was slammed by conservatives on social media, as well as by prominent Trump administration officials like border czar Tom Homan, who responded to the celebrity from Fox News Channel’s "Hannity" on Monday.

"We got a half a million children who were sex trafficked into this country, separated from their families, put in the hands of criminal cartels to be smuggled into the country. This administration can't find over 300,000. Where's the tears for them?"

TRUMP’S ICE NABS CHILD SEX OFFENDERS AMONG 530+ ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CAUGHT IN SINGLE DAY

In the clip shared by the White House account, the mothers of the victims – Tammy Nobles, Alexis Nungarary, and Patty Morin – asked why Gomez wasn’t crying for the victims of illegal immigrants.

"What about our children who were brutally murdered and raped and beat to death and left on the floor by these illegal immigrants?" Nobles, the mother of Hamilton, asked Gomez.

Nungaray was featured saying, "Seeing that video it’s hard to believe that it’s actually genuine and real because she’s an actress."

Later in the clip, she added, "My daughter was a child. There’s many other children whose lives were taken due to people who cross here illegally."

"I just feel like it’s a ruse to deceive people and garner sympathy for lawlessness," Morin said, later adding, "No one has stood up except for us mothers to cry out about our children."

As noted by Mediaite, Leavitt shared the clip to her official government account on Friday night, tagging Gomez’s account to make sure she saw it.

Fox News Digital’s Alexander Hall contributed to this report.