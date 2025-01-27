Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Selena Gomez posts, quickly deletes video crying about Trump's ICE deportations and displaying Mexican flag

'All my people are getting attacked,' the American-born actress appeared to say amid a wave of deportations

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Chicago resident 'excited' about ICE raids targeting criminal migrants Video

Chicago resident 'excited' about ICE raids targeting criminal migrants

Chicago resident Cata Truss joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss her reaction to the targeted ICE raids in the Windy City and Mayor Brandon Johnson's pushback against the Trump administration's crackdown. 

Actress and singer Selena Gomez shared and then deleted a video of her crying about ICE deportations and expressing her wish she could "do something."

Over the first weekend of President Donald Trump’s second term, federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and their partners conducted nationwide roundups of more than 1,200 illegal immigrants who were charged or convicted with committing crimes on American soil.

The American-born "Only Murders in the Building" star posted a video to her Instagram story with a caption of "I’m sorry" along with a Mexican flag emoji.

MSNBC ANCHOR CORRECTS HER CORRESPONDENT ON-AIR: THEY'RE 'UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS'

Selena Gomez wears a pink suit

Selena Gomez has spoken extensively about how illegal immigration has shaped her own family history. (Getty Images)

"All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand," she said while crying. "I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise."

She deleted the video shortly afterward, and according to a purported screenshot, posted another, now-deleted Instagram story simply with a caption saying, "Apparently it’s not okay to show empathy for people."

The video was widely mocked across social media, such as by talk show host Piers Morgan, who wrote, "Posting yourself weeping over illegal immigrant criminals being deported is a new level of absurd celebrity narcissism."

The actress has spoken about illegal immigration before, and executive produced a Netflix documentary series about illegal immigrants called "Living Undocumented."

TRUMP’S ICE NABS CHILD SEX OFFENDERS AMONG 530+ ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CAUGHT IN SINGLE DAY

Deportation flight out of U.S.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt released this image, writing on X that "deportation flights have begun." A Mississippi lawmaker is proposing paying bounty hunters to help deport illegal immigrants.  (White House)

In a 2019 Time Magazine interview, Gomez spoke about how illegal immigration helped shape her own family's story. 

"In the 1970s, my aunt crossed the border from Mexico to the United States hidden in the back of a truck," she said. "My grandparents followed, and my father was born in Texas soon after. In 1992, I was born a U.S. citizen thanks to their bravery and sacrifice."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She later told the outlet, "Over the past four decades, members of my family have worked hard to gain United States citizenship. Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance. But when I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country."

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.