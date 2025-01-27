Trump border czar has blunt message for Selena Gomez: 'Where's the tears' for sex trafficked children?

Border czar Tom Homan asked singer and actress Selena Gomez where her tears are for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have died from fentanyl coming across the southern border after she filmed herself crying about the Trump administration’s deportation efforts across the country.

"I met with hundreds of Angel moms and dads who are separated from their children because they buried them because they were killed by illegal aliens," Homan said Monday on "Hannity."

"We got a half a million children who were sex trafficked into this country, separated from their families, put in the hands of criminal cartels to be smuggled into the country. This administration can't find over 300,000. Where's the tears for them?"

Gomez uploaded a now-deleted video of her crying to her Instagram page, where she lamented the nationwide U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids targeting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in the United States.

"All my people are getting attacked , the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t," she said. "I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise."

ICE reported more than 1,100 arrests on Monday as President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown moves into its second week.

Homan addressed the mass arrests of illegal immigrants, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity agents are working to protect U.S. national security.

"Plus, [the] overdose of fentanyl is going to drop. Illegal alien crime is going to drop. Sex trafficking of women and children is going to drop. It's worth the investment," he stressed. "It's a one-time cost to secure this nation and make America safe again."

Trump signed multiple executive orders (EOs) in his first few hours after being sworn in as the 47th president, designating cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and declaring a national emergency at the southern border amid a flurry of other EOs.

Homan praised Trump for wanting to seal the border after an estimated 2.2 million known "gotaways" entered the country during the Biden administration.

