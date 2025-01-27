Expand / Collapse search
Trump border czar has blunt message for Selena Gomez: 'Where's the tears' for sex trafficked children?

Gomez posted a now-deleted video of her crying about ICE raids

Tom Homan: We will protect our national security Video

Tom Homan: We will protect our national security

Trump 'border czar' Tom Homan provides an update on the administration's efforts to secure the border on 'Hannity.'

Border czar Tom Homan asked singer and actress Selena Gomez where her tears are for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have died from fentanyl coming across the southern border after she filmed herself crying about the Trump administration’s deportation efforts across the country.

"I met with hundreds of Angel moms and dads who are separated from their children because they buried them because they were killed by illegal aliens," Homan said Monday on "Hannity."

"We got a half a million children who were sex trafficked into this country, separated from their families, put in the hands of criminal cartels to be smuggled into the country. This administration can't find over 300,000. Where's the tears for them?"

ICE arrests split

This split shows illegal immigrants being arrested across the U.S. (ICE)

TRUMP'S ICE RACKS UP HUNDREDS OF ARRESTS, INCLUDING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARRESTED FOR HORROR CRIMES

Gomez uploaded a now-deleted video of her crying to her Instagram page, where she lamented the nationwide U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids targeting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in the United States. 

"All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t," she said. "I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise."

ICE reported more than 1,100 arrests on Monday as President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown moves into its second week. 

ice agent

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, along with other Federal law enforcement agencies, attends a pre-enforcement meeting in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Homan addressed the mass arrests of illegal immigrants, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity agents are working to protect U.S. national security. 

"Plus, [the] overdose of fentanyl is going to drop. Illegal alien crime is going to drop. Sex trafficking of women and children is going to drop. It's worth the investment," he stressed. "It's a one-time cost to secure this nation and make America safe again."

Trump signed multiple executive orders (EOs) in his first few hours after being sworn in as the 47th president, designating cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and declaring a national emergency at the southern border amid a flurry of other EOs.

FIRST IMAGES OF ICE MASS DEPORTATION EFFORTS SHOW ARRESTS OF MS-13 GANG MEMBERS, MURDER SUSPECTS

The border in Texas

United States border, El Paso, TX (Kelly Laco/Fox News Digital)

Homan praised Trump for wanting to seal the border after an estimated 2.2 million known "gotaways" entered the country during the Biden administration.

"He's gonna put the cartels out of business. He declared them a terrorist organization. We've got the whole of government — it's going to dismantle these people and wipe them off the face of the earth. They're not going to go lightly," the longtime law enforcement officer said. "We're taking them out of the trafficking business. We're taking them out of the smuggling business. We're taking them out of the dope business." 