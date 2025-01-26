MSNBC anchor corrects her correspondent on-air: They're 'undocumented immigrants'

MSNBC correspondent Priya Sridhar was corrected on-air by network anchor Alex Witt on Sunday after using the term "illegal aliens" instead of "undocumented immigrants."

Sridhar reported on active-duty troops being sent to El Paso, Texas to block illegal border crossings and assist in arresting and deporting illegal immigrants. During her segment on "Alex Witt Reports," she shifted to a report on the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) taking nearly 50 illegal immigrants into custody in Colorado.

"I want you guys to take a look at this video that we saw just this morning from the DEA, ATF, and Homeland Security investigators out of the Rocky Mountain Field Division in Colorado," Sridhar said. "There you can see a raid that was conducted this morning. They say that they were targeting a Venezuelan gang, and they were able to see cash, seize cash, weapons and actually made an arrest of ‘50 illegal aliens’ right there, Alex."

BIDEN SAYS HE REGRETS USING 'ILLEGAL' TO DESCRIBE LAKEN RILEY MURDER SUSPECT DURING STATE OF THE UNION

"Yes, we call them undocumented immigrants," Witt said. "But that, again, was in the release from the DEA. Okay. Thank you very much, Priya, for that from El Paso."

A similar instance happened on MSNBC in June when MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend corrected her co-host Michael Steele on-air after Steele used the term "illegal immigrants."

"I want to be clear," Sanders-Townsend told Steele. "We don’t use the term ‘illegal.’ Undocumented individuals."

Within the first day of the Trump administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made more than 460 arrests of illegal immigrants, including those with criminal histories that include sexual assault, domestic violence and drug and weapons crimes.

MSNBC, CNN, LIBERAL MEDIA FIGURES CLAIM TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION POLICIES ARE RACIST, SOWING ‘CRUELTY’ ACROSS US

Multiple Department of Homeland Security sources also told Fox News Digital that the number of Border Patrol encounters at the southern border in the first three days of the Trump administration was 35% lower than the final three days of the Biden administration.

In the final three days of the Biden administration, there were 3,908 encounters in total. In the first three days of the Trump administration, there were 2,523 encounters.

These actions followed President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency on the border, launching a massive deportation operation across several cities and states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.