Interns at the White House are urging that President Biden push for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, according to a letter shared with NBC News.

"The letter, first shared with NBC News and addressed to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, is supported by more than 40 interns who work in the White House and other executive branch offices, according to the text," the outlet reported.

"We, the undersigned Fall 2023 White House and Executive Office of the President interns, will no longer remain silent on the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people," the interns wrote, although none put their actual names on the letter.

"We are Palestinian, Jewish, Arab, Muslim, Christian, Black, Asian, Latine, White, and Queer. We heed the voices of the American people and call on the Administration to demand a permanent ceasefire," the letter continued. "We are not the decision makers of today, but we aspire to be the leaders of tomorrow, and we will never forget how the pleas of the American people have been heard and thus far, ignored."

The White House interns also wrote that they decided to work for the Biden administration believing in "shared values" and a nation of "justice and peace," but criticized the Israeli government for "ongoing violence" and "dehumanizing rhetoric targeting Muslims and Arabs."

Multiple prominent Democratic politicians have called on Biden to demand a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez., D-N.Y., personally leading at least two dozen other Democrats in cease-fire demands.

"We write to you to express deep concern about the intensifying war in Gaza, particularly grave violations against children, and our fear that without an immediate cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a robust bilateral ceasefire, this war will lead to a further loss of civilian life and risk dragging the United States into dangerous and unwise conflict with armed groups across the Middle East," the progressive lawmaker wrote.

The White House interns, however, chose to remain anonymous in their letter to Biden, leading to some withering mockery online. Noah Rothman, writing in National Review, argued he should fire all the interns in response.

Biden blamed Hamas for the collapse of a temporary cease-fire agreement on Tuesday. While at a political fundraiser in Boston, the president called on the world to condemn the "unimaginable cruelty" of Hamas' sexual violence "without exception."

"Reports of women raped — repeatedly raped — and their bodies being mutilated while still alive, of women's corpses being desecrated, Hamas terrorists inflicting as much pain and suffering on women and girls as possible and then murdering them. It is appalling," Biden said, according to Reuters.

The Biden administration did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

