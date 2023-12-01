Israel resumes bombardment of Gaza after cease-fire with Hamas ends
The cease-fire between Israel and the terror group Hamas is over. Heavy clashes are reported in different areas along the Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces blamed Hamas for violating the terms of the truce, while Hamas claims Israel declined offers to free more hostages. Qatar said Friday efforts are underway to restore a cease-fire.
The Israel Defense Forces have declared Khan Younis – a Hamas stronghold in Gaza acting as a temporary headquarters – a war zone and warned residents in the nearby areas to evacuate south toward the Rafah crossing.
The military released a map Friday that divided the Gaza Strip into hundreds of numbered parcels and asked residents to locate themselves in case of an eventual evacuation.
The parcels were crudely drawn, with lines cutting across streets in some cases. The map, which Israel said would eventually be interactive, was published hours after Israel-Hamas fighting resumed, ending a weeklong truce that had been negotiated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.
Before the truce, the main combat zone was in northern Gaza, the focus of Israeli ground forces. Now, the Israeli military's attention appears to have shifted to southern Gaza, packed with some 2 million Palestinians, including hundreds of thousands who fled the north.
Pakistan condemned the resumption of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Friday, accusing the Jewish state of "war crimes" and demanding a renewed cease-fire to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch made the comments during a weekly news conference on Friday, the Associated Press reported.
She said the temporary pause in fighting that ended Friday had given the people of Gaza a needed respite.
“Pakistan reiterates its call for a durable and sustained cease-fire to enable supply of extensive and robust humanitarian assistance; urgent medical aid to the injured; and shelter to those who have been displaced as a result of the indiscriminate and inhumane bombing campaign by Israeli occupation forces,” she said.
Baloch said Pakistan supports a comprehensive investigation into "attacks against medical facilities, schools, mosques, churches, residential buildings and water facilities and urges full accountability for the war crimes being perpetrated in occupied Palestine.”
Hours after Israel resumed its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said 32 people had been killed and dozens wounded. Hours later, they updated the figure to 54 dead.
Fighting between Israel and Hamas initially stopped on Nov. 24 after both sides negotiated a temporary cease-fire to exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners being held in Israel. It initially lasted for four days, but was extended for several days with the help of Qatar and fellow mediator Egypt.
Qatar, which has served as mediator along with Egypt, expressed "deep regret" over the Israeli bombardments, saying the resumption of violence further complicates its attempts to negotiate peace.
"The State of Qatar expresses its deep regret at the resumption of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip following the end of the humanitarian pause, without reaching an agreement to extend it," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that negotiations between the two sides are continuing with the aim of returning to a pause. It also clarifies that the State of Qatar is committed, along with its mediation partners, to continuing the efforts that led to the humanitarian pause, and will not hesitate to do everything necessary to return to calm," it added.
And, "The Ministry stresses that the continued bombing of the Gaza Strip in the first hours after the end of the pause complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip, and in this context calls on the international community to move quickly to stop the violence."
These negotiators are continuing talks to restart the truce, according to mediator Qatar.
Israeli fighter jets struck several targets in the Gaza Strip just minutes after a weeklong truce expired on Friday morning, resuming the war with Hamas.
After more than 100 hostages were freed as part of the cease-fire and Palesitnians in Gaza experienced days of peace for the first time since a wider war broke out between Israel and Hamas, which governs the territory, black smoke billowed from the besieged territory once again.
The renewed hostilities came as Israel and Hamas have traded blame for the collapse of the cease-fire, with each saying the other side violated the terms of the truce.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu specifically said Hamas had "not met its obligation to release all of the women hostages today and has launched rockets at Israeli citizens."
The Israeli military’s announcement of the resumption of strikes came only 30 minutes after the cease-fire expired at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) Friday.
One airstrike destroyed a large building in Khan Younis. Another strike hit an apartment in a multi-story residential building in Hamad City. Elsewhere, a strike hit a home near Gaza City in the north, and in the refugee camp of Maghazi, near Gaza's center.
