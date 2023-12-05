Women's groups face outrage for silence on Hamas crimes: 'It's time for people to say this is wrong'

Several top women's organizations have been largely silent on Hamas' crimes against women, and many have yet to speak up after Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., was accused of downplaying Hamas terrorists’ sexual violence against Israeli women. On "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., called out Jayapal and the women's groups, including Planned Parenthood and Women's March, for refusing to speak out against war crimes.



JAYAPAL LIT UP BY WOMEN'S GROUPS FOR ‘REVOLTING' REMARKS ON HAMAS RAPES: ’IT IS CHILLING'

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: It is disgusting and the fact that you have Congresswoman Jayapal who will try to draw a moral equivalence when asked about these sexual atrocities that have been committed against Israeli women. She should be listening to members of her party like Senator Gillibrand, who understands that this is a crime. These are war crimes. What is happening to these women is a crime. What Hamas is doing is barbaric. It is indecent. And what we know, if you want to make certain that the Palestinian people, the women are protected, you got to get rid of Hamas. Same goes if you want to protect Israeli women and children. Get rid of Hamas. These terrorist organizations are barbaric, act like animals, and there is no human decency that they are exercising.

Don't they believe what they are seeing in photographs and members of Congress have seen this footage and the reports that we are hearing. Women are being raped to the point of death. They are using sexual violence against women as a tool of war. And, of course, the IDF is gathering all of this evidence of how women have been repeatedly raped, how their bodies are bruised, how they are bloody, and the fact that this continues to go out. We still have the U.N. and people on the left and the silence of so many of these women's organizations. You know, it is time for people to say this is wrong. This is a crime. It is a war crime. And this is why we need to make certain that Israel can do away with Hamas.

Jayapal, the Congressional Progressive Caucus chair, outraged many when she was asked about atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli women on CNN over the weekend.

"It’s horrific, and I think that rape is horrific and sexual assault is horrific. I think that it happens in war situation, terrorist organizations like Hamas, obviously, are using these as tools. However, we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians," Jayapal said.

CNN’s Dana Bash pointed out that Israeli soldiers aren’t raping Palestinians, to which the Democratic lawmaker fired back, "I don’t want this to be the hierarchy of oppressions."

Jayapal also insisted "we cannot say that one war crime deserves another" and accused Israel of failing to comply with international humanitarian law.

Women's organizations including the Independent Women's Forum, Feminists for Life of America and Concerned Women for America rebuked Jayapal for her comments.

Many other women’s groups have remained stone silent. Fox News Digital reached out to over 20 other prominent women’s organizations that did not respond.

FOX News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.