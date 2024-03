Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

EXCLUSIVE – The Biden administration's recent diversity, equity and inclusion toolkit on religious tolerance recommended a resource guide that advocates a website with articles that referred to evangelical Christians as a "threat" whose influence needed to be "root[ed] out."

In September 2023, the White House published "Allied Against Hate: A Toolkit for Faith Communities." The "media literacy" portion of the toolkit aimed at combating Islamophobia recommended a PDF guide which the White House said "offers tips for spotting false, exaggerated, or misleading information in the media, especially pertaining to misrepresentations of religious groups."

The PDF the White House included was created by "America Indivisible" and recommended that stakeholders read a controversial website called "MuslimGirl."

"Sites like Muslim Girl… feature credible voices of Muslim Americans who are actively challenging anti-Muslim bigotry," the PDF from 2018 said.

Fox News Digital's review of MuslimGirl found that it was filled with articles containing pro-Palestinian propaganda from 2016 to the present, such as most recently a defense of the terrorist group Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks. It also targeted "Christian Zionist evangelicals" and said they were a greater "threat" to Jews than Palestinians.

The White House offered the PDF to stakeholders, so they can "increase[e]… media literacy to ensure you are sharing accurate information from reliable sources; or sponsoring a course on media and information literacy for your faith community."

In the White House's toolkit, there is a legal disclaimer stating, "Links to websites and resources outside the U.S. federal government are being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; they do not constitute an endorsement or an approval by the White House of any of the products, services, or opinions of the corporation or organization or individual. The White House bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of the external site or for that of subsequent links."

MuslimGirl's objective is to draw awareness "to the Qur’an’s message of gender equality and Islam’s principle of peace," according to the website's description.

The White House, MuslimGirl and America Indivisible didn't respond to requests for comment.

‘DON’T BE FOOLED' BY THE CHRISTIAN ‘THREAT’

"MuslimGirl Staff" published an article in May 2021 that said that evangelical Christians were a "threat" titled, "Here’s What You Need to Know about Christian Zionists and their Threat to Palestine and Jews."

"Don’t be fooled. Just because the two faiths share the Old Testament and basic watchwords of tolerance such as ‘love thy neighbor,’ it does not change the fact that… they’re really anti-Semitic," MuslimGirl wrote.

It proceeded to call for U.S. foreign policy to be "dismantle[d]" by uprooting "Christian Zionist Evangelicals." It added that Evangelicals are more dangerous to Jews than Palestinians.

"In order for us to dismantle U.S. foreign policy and funding to Israel’s oppressive occupation, we need to root out Christian Zionist evangelicals who control the way in which this country functions… Politically, Christian Zionist evangelicals share the same ideals as right-wing anti-Semites," MuslimGirl wrote. "So, before you, as a non-Palestinian, non-Arab, and current non-ally think to criticize [pro-Palestinians]… check yourself. Realize the real issue is the cyclical, volatile, and dangerous form of apocalyptic Christian Zionist beliefs… which is far more dangerous to Jews than Palestinians ever will be."

Another article, published October 2020, claimed that Evangelical Christians celebrated Trump's assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani "not because they hate Soleimani per se, but because it could cause a war, and this war could bring back Jesus."

HAMAS: ‘MERELY A GROUP OF INDIVIDUALS’

One week after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, MuslimGirl published an article defending Hamas titled, "Here’s What Pro-Israel Supporters of Palestinian Massacre Don’t Want You to Know."

"Was it plausible to believe that [the Palestinians] would remain passive forever?" the article said. "Hamas, often vilified as a terrorist group, is merely a group of individuals who have borne witness to a relentless tide of injustice. They have observed the world’s inaction while their loved ones endured barbaric slaughter. Can it be convincingly argued that the apartheid, cannibal Israeli occupation did not foresee the inevitable consequences?"

The piece also questioned whether associating Hamas with terrorism was political. The U.S. State Department categorizes Hamas as a terror group.

"The term ‘terrorist’ …warrants careful consideration," the article said. "How… can this label be applied to those defending their homeland…?"

"Does responding with resistance against an illegal Zionist occupation instantly transform a nation or a group into monsters? Are they the true perpetrators, or are they merely striving to rectify the injustices that have been inflicted upon their people?" the article continued.

PROMOTING 'NEO-NAZI MOVEMENT'S FAVORITE ACADEMIC'

MuslimGirl published a controversial 2016 article claiming it had "proof" Israel was harvesting organs.

The same article that accused Israel of harvesting organs quoted an antisemitic article from Kevin MacDonald, whom the Southern Poverty Law Center regards as "the neo-Nazi movement's favorite academic."

StopAntisemitism, a watchdog group, called the organ harvesting claim an antisemitic "blood libel," adding this rhetoric flames hate.

"We hold the standard of antisemitism put forth by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). Throughout the various centuries, there have been multiple claims of blood libel used against the Jewish people collectively. Organ harvesting is the latest example of blood libel against the world’s only Jewish state. When flagrant accusations are tossed around the communities that wish us harm, the violence increases," the group told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Articles in MuslimGirl advocate for an economic and cultural boycott of Israel. Accordingly, the founder of MuslimGirl, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, declined an award from Revlon "because of the company’s engagement with Israeli actress Gal Gadot," according to Tablet Magazine.

Another MuslimGirl article titled, "How International Allyship is Influenced by White Supremacy," published in April 2022, claimed opposing the boycott of Israel was linked to "White supremacy."

"Interestingly, whoever chooses to join the BDS Movement is labeled as anti-Semitic [due to] the White supremacist conservative-driven discourse," the article said.

StopAntisemitism told Fox News Digital the White House allegedly pushing anti-Israel sentiment under its tolerance umbrella is nothing new.

"From collaborating with CAIR on a nationwide initiative aimed at combating antisemitism to presently endorsing platforms like 'MuslimGirl' propagating false accusations of Palestinian organ harvesting and advocating for Hamas militants, there arises a pertinent question: Who is steering the course of action within the White House amidst this unsettling trajectory?" StopAntisemitism said.

The Biden administration also recently announced it would bring the Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) into its plan to combat antisemitism.

The White House later scrambled to distance itself from the Islamic group after its executive director's praise for the Hamas' Oct 7. slaughter, Fox News previously reported.

CAIR referred Fox News to a previous statement that the organization condemns antisemitism, bigotry and violence.

"[The executive director] recognizes and agrees that some of the other remarks he made at that conference should have been explained and expressed more clearly," the statement said.