EXCLUSIVE – A Christian monk, who was arrested at the behest of a former U.S attorney, is speaking about how the charges, which have since been dropped, ruined his life and reputation.

"There does not seem to be time for Christianity in President Biden's administration," Father Brian Andrew Bushell said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Father Andrew and his business partner were charged by former Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, a Biden political appointee, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and unlawful monetary transactions in Oct. 2022.

"We allege that these two individuals engaged in brazen, criminal behavior that took advantage of our government’s efforts to rescue organizations," said Rollins at the time of the arrest. "Our government should not and will not foot the bill for fancy designer handbags and lavish lifestyles. Hard-working people deserve these funds."

However, the charges were dismissed by Rollins' replacement, Josh Levy. Levy replaced Rollins after a special counsel report found that Rollins committed "egregious" ethical violations and "abuse of power." Rollins resigned after the report which Father Andrew said it seemed "like corrpution."

The motion to dismiss, dated Nov. 2023, said the DOJ is backing off "the criminal complaint filed against defendants… charging them with conspiracy to commit wire fraud."

"The government respectfully submits that dismissal is in the interests of justice," the motion concluded.

"Thank God that U.S. Attorney Levy had the courage… to admit it when they were wrong," Father Andrew said.

Father Andrew said the ordeal began with a loud bang on the door in the morning while he was in the middle of prayer at the altar.

"There was no warning. I saw flashlights outside the chapel windows. Dogs started barking," he said. Father Andrew said he has since learned the FBI can make arrests through a variety of means, but the key was the agency didn't understand his shrine was a religious organization.

"The entire experience is created in such a way to put outsized psychological pressure on individuals," he said. "The entire feeling that the apparatus of government, which is supposed to protect the weak and supposed to protect those who are struggling to do good things for others was actually bearing down on me… it's terrifying. It's traumatic."

Father Andrew said he didn't know why he was arrested at the time, despite requesting to view the warrant from the agents.

The FBI has a different version of what happened on the morning of Oct. 13, 2022.

Father Andrew "was arrested at his home based on an arrest warrant issued by a U.S. magistrate judge. Law enforcement officers knocked and identified themselves, and after answering the door he was cooperative and taken into custody without incident," the FBI said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Extensive planning and preparation take place prior to the service of any federal warrant, and the personnel and tactics used are intended to ensure the safety of everyone involved," the FBI statement continued.

As for why charges were filed in the first place, Father Andrew believed Rollins was facing pressure to crack down on financial waste, fraud and abuse.

"And this was too good for her to pass up because she was herself being investigated for ethics violations [regarding the Hatch Act]… It was just shocking to me, and she used it, obviously, for her own political gain."

Rollins resigned after the Department of Justice found her violating the Hatch Act in one of the "most egregious transgressions" the Office of Special Counsel ever probed.

The Hatch Act mandates federal employees to be barred from certain types of political activity and carries tighter restrictions depending on the department and level of seniority.

Rollins leaked non‐public DOJ information to sabotage the political campaign of a candidate she opposed and "attending a Democratic National Committee fundraiser while on duty, in her official capacity, and using a government‐owned vehicle," according to the special counsel investigation.

"[S]he repeatedly attempted to sabotage the campaign of a political candidate by leaking non-public [DOJ information] to the media to plant a story that he was facing a DOJ investigation. This… violation… is one of the most egregious Hatch Act violations that OSC has investigated," the report said.

"Rollins’s conduct in leaking non‐public DOJ information constitutes an extraordinary abuse of her authority and threatens to erode public confidence in the integrity of federal law enforcement actions," Special Counsel Henry Kerner said in a letter to President Biden.

"OSC has found… Rollins… committed an extraordinary abuse of her power as U.S. Attorney," the report concluded.

Father Andrew said the scars of being "defamed" have permanently damaged his reputation and have left him traumatized.

"There are still people who've made up their minds based on these lies. And it's going to be difficult to change their mind," he said. "Once you're very publicly arrested… it becomes almost insurmountable."

Rollins didn't respond for comment.