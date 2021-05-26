What was motive for killing Tammy Daybell? Fox Nation’s Nancy Grace investigates

Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell have been indicted on murder charges in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s two young children and Daybell’s ex-wife Tammy, but what was the motive behind it all?

In the newest episode of Fox Nation's "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace," forensic psychologist Dr. Shari Schwartz entertained the possibility that Tammy Daybell might have known about Chad Daybell’s ill intentions after discovering his use of a burner phone – leaving him no choice but to cancel her from the equation.

LORI VALLOW, CHAD DAYBELL INDICTED ON MURDER CHARGES IN CONNECTION TO HER CHILDREN'S DEATH

"Is that why Tammy Daybell had to be put out of the way? Because she discovered that there was this affair between these two and she was protesting as any wife would?" she proposed. "The other thing is, I believe I read somewhere there was an insurance policy for over $300,000 dollars on Tammy Daybell."

Grace agreed with Schwartz and reiterated that it was clear Tammy Daybell was not a fan of Vallow since she may have suspected an affair to occur. EastIdahoNews.com news director Nate Eaton joined the discussion and suggested the possibility of another motive, pointing out that Vallow’s children were buried in Tammy Daybell’s backyard while she was still alive.

"I wonder if she figured out – Vallow’s children are missing?" Grace said. "I wonder if she put two and two together and figured out her husband had something to do with the children's murders."

Join Fox Nation today for more episodes of "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" and other great content.



Military members and veterans get one free year of Fox Nation if they sign up now through this Memorial Day (May 31st).

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION