'What Made America Great': New season explores positive impact of law enforcement in America

Season 9 of 'What Made America Great' is streaming on Fox Nation

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Fox Nation's 'What Made America Great' explores histories of Hollywood, law enforcement and more Video

Fox Nation's 'What Made America Great' explores histories of Hollywood, law enforcement and more

'Fox & Friends' host Brian Kilmeade discusses season nine of his Fox Nation series 'What Made America Great,' delving into the positive impact law enforcement has had on the U.S.

"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade rang in the latest installment of his Fox Nation series, "What Made America Great" on-air Thursday, delving into what viewers can expect this season.

Season nine includes four features that delve into the history of oil, Hollywood, automobiles, and America's law enforcement, particularly emphasizing the positive impact police have had on America - looking to the social climate following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon as evidence.

"9/11 was different… I felt like it changed policing. One, I felt like tourists would pull over cops to take pictures with them," Kilmeade said to NYPD lieutenant Bernard Whalen.

"We were relatively popular for a short period of time," Whalen responded. 

"When I was assigned to the command center here on the West side, big-time actors were coming in and shaking our hands, couldn't wait to tell us how great we were," he added.

BRIAN KILMEADE EXPLORES ‘WHAT MADE AMERICA GREAT’ IN FOX NATION SERIES

Whalen also recounted when the New York Yankees played a Major League Baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the entire Diamondbacks team requested to see New York police officers after the tragedy.

Kilmeade highlights the September 11th attacks as evidence of how law enforcement put their lives on the line for Americans and, in some instances, pay the ultimate sacrifice for their safety.

In the feature, Kilmeade takes subscribers to his hometown of Nassau County, Long Island where he tells the story of how New York's modern policing came to fruition.

The story began in the mid-1800s with a select few members of a preliminary police force known as the "nightwatch" who would later develop into a larger, more thorough force dedicated to preserving law and order on the streets over a century later.

"With that, the NYPD was born," Kilmeade said.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.