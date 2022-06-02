New York police investigating Long Island high school threat: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York’s Long Island reportedly are investigating a possible threat Thursday against Division Avenue High School in Levittown.

The alleged threat comes as all schools in the area are seeing an increased law enforcement presence, Nassau County police told News 12 Long Island.

Further details about the possible threat were not immediately available.

Fox News has reached out to Levittown Public Schools for comment.

The development comes after a 16-year-old student was arrested last week for making a threat to carry out a shooting at another high school 45 minutes east of the Division Avenue facility.

The student, from Bellport High School in Brookhaven, New York, whose name is not being released because of his age, allegedly made a post on the "Bellport Scholars" Instagram page stating that there could be a mass shooting on Friday at the school, according to FOX 5.

He was arrested on Thursday night after police received 911 calls about the post, and officers did not find weapons in the house.

Last week, Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers in the Robb Elementary mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.