Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Watters' World
Published

Portland attack victim speaks out on 'Watters' World'

'I didn’t really have an issue with anyone when I went down there,' Adam Haner said

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Portland attack victim on the arrest of Marquese Love who kicked him from behindVideo

Portland attack victim on the arrest of Marquese Love who kicked him from behind

Adam Haner, who was seen on video being brutally attacked in Portland, speaks out on 'Watters World.'

Adam Haner, the man who was seen on video being brutally attacked in downtown Portland on Sunday night, spoke about what happened that night on Fox News' "Watters' World."

In an interview airing Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, Haner and his girlfriend, Tammie Martin, told host Jesse Watters they tried to intervene when they saw a woman being robbed of her backpack. They weren't trying to pick a fight, Haner said.

PORTLAND ATTACK VICTIM SAYS HE TRIED TO STOP ROBBERY: ‘THEY WOULDN’T LET ME GET UP’

"I didn’t really have an issue with anyone when I went down there to start with ...," he said.

Portland attack victims on the response time after calling 911Video

When Watters asked how long it took for officers to arrive after 911 was called, Haner, who has two black eyes from the assault, said he was knocked unconscious so he doesn't know.

"At least 10 minutes after he had been unconscious, from what I can tell," Martin said. "I mean nobody would let me near him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Portland police arrested Marquise Lee Love, 25, in the attack. He turned himself in and was booked into jail Friday morning. He was charged with assault, coercion and rioting, all three of which are felonies.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke

Trending in Media