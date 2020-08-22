Portland attack victim speaks out on 'Watters' World'

Adam Haner, the man who was seen on video being brutally attacked in downtown Portland on Sunday night, spoke about what happened that night on Fox News' "Watters' World."

In an interview airing Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, Haner and his girlfriend, Tammie Martin, told host Jesse Watters they tried to intervene when they saw a woman being robbed of her backpack. They weren't trying to pick a fight, Haner said.

"I didn’t really have an issue with anyone when I went down there to start with ...," he said.

When Watters asked how long it took for officers to arrive after 911 was called, Haner, who has two black eyes from the assault, said he was knocked unconscious so he doesn't know.

"At least 10 minutes after he had been unconscious, from what I can tell," Martin said. "I mean nobody would let me near him."

Portland police arrested Marquise Lee Love, 25, in the attack. He turned himself in and was booked into jail Friday morning. He was charged with assault, coercion and rioting, all three of which are felonies.

