First-grade teacher flips American flag upside down in San Diego classroom, sparks investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A first-grade teacher in California is facing scrutiny after a video surfaced showing her turning an American flag upside down inside her classroom.

In a video shared by conservative X account Libs of TikTok, Bailey Ringer — a first grade teacher at Audubon Elementary School, part of the San Diego Unified School District — is seen in a now-viral video flipping an American flag upside down.

NC COUNTY DISSOLVES LIBRARY BOARD AFTER VOTE TO KEEP KIDS TRANSGENDER-THEMED PICTURE BOOK

James Canning, executive director for strategic communications & information for the San Diego Unified School District, told Fox News Digital that the incident is being reviewed.

"The school and district are aware of the situation," Canning said. "It is being reviewed in accordance with district policies and procedures."

FAIRFAX COUNTY LIBRARY DEFENDS DISPLAYING PRIDE BOOK IN CHILDREN'S SECTION AFTER CRITICISM

MASSACHUSETTS LAWMAKERS PUSH NEW RULES THAT LIMIT ABILITY TO CHALLENGE EXPLICIT LIBRARY BOOKS, CRITICS SAY

He added that because the incident "involves a personnel matter, we’re unable to discuss specific details. We appreciate your understanding as we follow the appropriate process. Our priority is ensuring students remain safe, supported, and engaged in learning. Instruction is continuing as usual, and there is no disruption to the school day."

Fox News Digital reached out to Ringer, who appears to have deleted the video, for comment.