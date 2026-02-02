Expand / Collapse search
First-grade teacher flips American flag upside down in San Diego classroom, sparks investigation

Teacher facing district review after video surfaces on social media

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
‘Radical wokeism’ threatens American liberty: Dr Zuhdi Jasser Video

‘Radical wokeism’ threatens American liberty: Dr Zuhdi Jasser

Arizona congressional candidate and American Islamic Forum for Democracy founder Dr. Zuhdi Jasser discusses the need to combat radicalism on ‘Life, Liberty & Levin.’

A first-grade teacher in California is facing scrutiny after a video surfaced showing her turning an American flag upside down inside her classroom.

In a video shared by conservative X account Libs of TikTok, Bailey Ringer — a first grade teacher at Audubon Elementary School, part of the San Diego Unified School District — is seen in a now-viral video flipping an American flag upside down. 

American flag

A first-grade teacher in California is facing scrutiny after a video surfaced showing her turning an American flag upside down inside her classroom. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

James Canning, executive director for strategic communications & information for the San Diego Unified School District, told Fox News Digital that the incident is being reviewed. 

"The school and district are aware of the situation," Canning said. "It is being reviewed in accordance with district policies and procedures."

remote-closing

He added that because the incident "involves a personnel matter, we’re unable to discuss specific details. We appreciate your understanding as we follow the appropriate process. Our priority is ensuring students remain safe, supported, and engaged in learning. Instruction is continuing as usual, and there is no disruption to the school day."

Writing in journal

The school district is reviewing the matter, an official told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

Fox News Digital reached out to Ringer, who appears to have deleted the video, for comment. 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

