Deputy AG details 'massive underground fraud network' allegedly behind Minneapolis anti-ICE push

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche touts 'progress' as multiple financial investigations are underway

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche unpacks far-Left attacks on journalists and anti-I.C.E. attacks on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche says federal investigators are uncovering a "massive underground fraud network" in Minneapolis that he suggested helped fuel a sudden, coordinated push to drive ICE out of the city.

"We had a massive fraud going on all through Minneapolis, all through Minnesota, and suddenly it turned. It turned almost on a dime, and it became suddenly all about ICE, all about getting ICE out and how horrible ICE was doing," Blanche said Monday on "The Ingraham Angle." 

"[We had] very strong pushback when we raised our hands and said ‘stop,’ so, yes, we have multiple investigations going on."

LEAVITT SAYS TRUMP WILL NOT ‘WAVER’ ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN DESPITE DEMOCRATIC BACKLASH

Todd Blanche in the Brady Press Briefing Room

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche arrives for a press conference with President Donald Trump in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on Aug. 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Blanche also pointed to the financial dimensions of the case, noting that investigators are making "progress" in tracing funding streams connected to the alleged network. Blanche said unraveling those money trails is a priority for federal law enforcement, though he did not name specific individuals or sources.

"It’s not something we’re going to do overnight," he said, "But… it's not just [a] coincidence that these massive numbers of protesters and rioters and agitators show up at the same time, and they're pushing back on what has been a profit center for fraudsters."

FORMER ICE AGENT CALLS POLICE NON-COOPERATION ‘FORMULA FOR DISASTER’ AFTER SECOND MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTING DEATH

ICE agents in Minneapolis sidewalk

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents continue to conduct immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Jan. 28.  (Madison Thorn/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Blanche’s comments come amid heightened tensions between ICE and the public in the Twin Cities, as immigration enforcement actions have drawn protests, public backlash and intensified scrutiny of the agency’s role in the region.

Sen. Murphy condemns ICE's actions in Minneapolis, accuses agents of 'intentionally' hurting migrant kids Video

Those tensions intensified after two civilians — Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti — were fatally shot by federal immigration agents in separate incidents in Minneapolis last month, sparking widespread demonstrations and national debate over the scope and conduct of federal immigration enforcement operations.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

