Watters: 'Wild' information war being waged 'on the sidelines' of Russia-Ukraine war

Jesse Watters revealed the "information war" accompanying the Russia-Ukraine war in Thursday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"On the sidelines of this real war, there's an information war going on, and it's wild," he said. "Depending on what country you live in, some people have no idea what to believe."

"While Russia commits war crimes, Putin blames Ukraine," with Russia "spewing propaganda, brainwashing its own people." Russian President Vladimir Putin is repeating that Nazis control Ukraine, Watters reported.



"Obviously, that's preposterous," he reacted, calling Putin "unpredictable and capable of anything at this point."

He has bombed civilians, threatened nuclear war, poisoned political rivals and staged coups, Watters noted. He has also "launched multiple and vicious ground invasions" and conspired with China.

Watters also noted that Russia's Federal Security Service has created plans to carry out public executions in captured Ukrainian cities.

"This is what the people of Ukraine are up against. Putin's digging in for the long haul here, even insisting his invasion is going according to plan."



Russia's "immediate goal," Watters said, is to take the port cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa, the latter of which is "the crown jewel, the commercial capital and key port."

"If they fall, Ukraine will be completely cut off from supplies and support coming up from the Black Sea, land-locking Ukraine's forces."

Watters warned that Odesa could also be the starting point of an invasion of neighboring Moldova, next to Romania, a NATO member where American troops are stationed.

"The heroic people of Ukraine refuse to give in to Russia's aggression. But this is going to be a long and drawn-out battle. Russia has no plans to stop this ferocious assault any time soon."

Watters reported that Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron, Thursday, that he will overtake all of Ukraine.