Ukrainian-born lawmaker says Biden 'financing' Putin's war by buying Russian oil

Indiana Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz, who was born in Ukraine called on President Biden and Democrats in power to stop indirectly funding Vladimir Putin's invasion by purchasing thousands of barrels of Russian oil per day.

Spartz said earlier Wednesday that Putin is a "crazy man" committing a "genocide" on Ukrainians.

On "Hannity," Spartz said energy security is a top issue for the United States and ties directly in to the Russian invasion:

"Unfortunately, we have too many people that … hopefully they change their mind that the biggest threat is the climate change right now because we have much bigger problems right now and we have lack of common sense," she said.

"We have a lack of common sense in Europe, but we also have lack of common sense in our country, and it's created instability, bloodshed and a lot of problems. So we need to be smarter. And I think, you know, this president needs to understand if we want to tip the scale and make President Putin listen to us, the most effective way to do it is stop financing his war."

Spartz said she previously met with officials from Germany – up until recently a top buyer of Russian energy – and when she criticized that relationship, the Germans responded that America is also buying Russian oil.

"To tell you the truth, I didn't have an answer for them because it was true. And it's just a disgrace that we are doing that," she said.

In terms of the invasion itself, Spartz said the U.S.S.R., and now the Russian Federation, always had "bandits", but that Putin upped the ante by reportedly installing Chechen "mafia" individuals in offices near him in the Kremlin, who she said would threaten Russians.

"And I think a lot of people, even in his police force do not like that because these people are lawless, and he's using them to suppress Russian people and everyone else," she said. "So I wouldn't be surprised if there is some dissatisfaction in the police force in this war on his people."

She said Putin's Kremlin previously "installed a president who was a former criminal to run [Ukraine] in a criminal way – and Ukrainians said no enough is enough. They took him down."

Putin-friendly former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, now reportedly living in exile in Russia, fled Kyiv in 2014 before the legislature could file impeachment charges against him.

She said Putin continues to underestimate the Ukrainian people, but that the West should have been more proactive than reactive in dealing with the hardened former Soviet intelligence officer.

"We need to take people like that seriously. But now we need to stop this bloodshed because a lot of people are going to be killed and we need to exercise some leadership," she concluded.