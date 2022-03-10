Watters: Putin turning Ukraine 'into an absolute killing field'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesse Watters chronicled the human toll of Russia's destruction of Ukraine in Thursday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"As Putin tries to compensate for his losses in Kyiv by shedding blood throughout the rest of Ukraine, we're seeing some of the most horrifying images coming out of Ukraine yet," he said. "Streets filled with scenes of Ukrainians starving to death, having to resort to fighting over food, to looting pharmacies and stores, just looking for supplies. Forced to boil snow to have water to drink, and cut down trees to burn and use as a stove. There's little civilization left after weeks of atrocities."

Civilians are reportedly burying corpses in mass graves without ceremony.

Russian forces have become "complete savages," Watters said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is channeling his "rage" over failing to seize Kyiv into "reckless and brute force, making it clear to the world that he's not going to follow anybody's rules as he turns Ukraine into an absolute killing field."

Up to 2 million Ukrainian civilians are trying to flee Kyiv, and "you can see the fear in their eyes. They know what comes next."

Ukrainian civilians have taken up arms against Russians, demonstrating the resilience that is "keeping Kyiv intact," he said.

Russian forces in the capital city are deserting the area and leaving behind tanks for Ukrainians, Watters reported.

"Vladimir Putin has no plans of holding back now," Watters said. "It's clear that he's become more ruthless, the more desperate he gets. And the more losses his military piles up, the more willing he will be to behave like a terrorist. And what's next is unpredictable."