Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'genocide' in Ukrainian maternity hospital bombing: LIVE UPDATES

House passes bill offering nearly $14 billion in aid to Ukraine

The House of Representatives voted 361-69 to approve a $1.5. trillion spending bill that funds the government through Sept. 30 and includes $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

The defense portion passed by a vote of 361-69, and the domestic portion passed by a vote of 260-171 with one present vote.

The House voted after months of stalling and debate as Congress faced a Friday deadline to approve government funding or risk a shutdown.

Click here to read more on Fox News.