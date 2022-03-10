Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'genocide' in Ukrainian maternity hospital bombing: LIVE UPDATES
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late Wednesday said that the Russian military's bombing of a maternity and children’s hospital in the key Ukrainian port city of Mariupol Wednesday was "proof of genocide." The airstrike devastated the hospital and left at least 17 people injured, according to Ukrainian officials.
The House of Representatives voted 361-69 to approve a $1.5. trillion spending bill that funds the government through Sept. 30 and includes $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine amid the war with Russia.
The defense portion passed by a vote of 361-69, and the domestic portion passed by a vote of 260-171 with one present vote.
The House voted after months of stalling and debate as Congress faced a Friday deadline to approve government funding or risk a shutdown.
Sen. Lindsey Graham lashed out at the Biden administration for seemingly slowing the transfer of Polish fighter jets to Ukraine, saying he was "dumbfounded" by the administration's opposition to the plan.
"I’m beyond dumbfounded the Biden Administration is opposing the transfer of Polish MiGs to Ukrainian pilots so they can defend their homeland," the South Carolina Republican said on Twitter.
Graham has been a vocal advocate for Ukraine throughout the war, going so far as to call on Russian citizens to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.
Now Graham is calling on the White House to allow the transfer of MiG fighter jets to Ukraine, saying arguing the U.S. cannot allow "Putin run NATO or freeze our ability to respond appropriately."
"The Biden Administration apparently supported Poland, a NATO member, transferring the jets, but all of a sudden it is untenable when America is involved in the transfer," Graham said.
