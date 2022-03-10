Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live News
Published
Last Update

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'genocide' in Ukrainian maternity hospital bombing: LIVE UPDATES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late Wednesday said that the Russian military's bombing of a maternity and children’s hospital in the key Ukrainian port city of Mariupol Wednesday was "proof of genocide." The airstrike devastated the hospital and left at least 17 people injured, according to Ukrainian officials.

Covered by: Brie Stimson , Tyler O'Neil, Lawrence Richard, Fox News and Michael Lee

4Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Putin-linked hit squad in Ukraine allegedly hunting President Zelenskyy

Former U.S. intel officer Rebekah Koffler provides insight on the Wagner Group on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Posted by Brie Stimson

House passes bill offering nearly $14 billion in aid to Ukraine

The House of Representatives voted 361-69 to approve a $1.5. trillion spending bill that funds the government through Sept. 30 and includes $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine amid the war with Russia.

The defense portion passed by a vote of 361-69, and the domestic portion passed by a vote of 260-171 with one present vote.

The House voted after months of stalling and debate as Congress faced a Friday deadline to approve government funding or risk a shutdown.

Click here to read more on Fox News.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Graham slams White House for slowing transfer of Polish jets

Sen. Lindsey Graham lashed out at the Biden administration for seemingly slowing the transfer of Polish fighter jets to Ukraine, saying he was "dumbfounded" by the administration's opposition to the plan.

"I’m beyond dumbfounded the Biden Administration is opposing the transfer of Polish MiGs to Ukrainian pilots so they can defend their homeland," the South Carolina Republican said on Twitter.

Graham has been a vocal advocate for Ukraine throughout the war, going so far as to call on Russian citizens to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

Now Graham is calling on the White House to allow the transfer of MiG fighter jets to Ukraine, saying arguing the U.S. cannot allow "Putin run NATO or freeze our ability to respond appropriately."

"The Biden Administration apparently supported Poland, a NATO member, transferring the jets, but all of a sudden it is untenable when America is involved in the transfer," Graham said.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Wednesday's Fox News Live Updates Page

Click here to read Fox News' live coverage from Wednesday.

Posted by Brie Stimson

Live Coverage begins here