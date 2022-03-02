Expand / Collapse search
Watters: Protecting Zelenskyy 'is priority number one for the entire Western world'

Jesse Watters calls Ukraine's president 'the white knight of Kyiv'

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Watters: Zelenskyy has become the face of Ukraine’s resistance Video

Watters: Zelenskyy has become the face of Ukraine’s resistance

The ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ host shows the importance of protecting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his opening monologue.

Jesse Watters said the West "cannot lose" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Wednesday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"The protection of Zelenskyy is priority number one for the entire Western world," he said. "He's become a symbol larger than life. He recognizes this, and appears to know he may have to die in the capital to save his country."

There is a "propaganda war" with Ukraine, he continued.

"It's being fought on all sides, and Zelenskyy is the key character," Watters said. "The West cannot lose him. The Ukrainians cannot lose him, and so the United States must help execute a survival strategy to keep Zelenskyy and hope alive."

Watters deemed Zelenskyy "the white knight of Kyiv" to Ukraine, but "public enemy number one" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A Chechen hit squad was sent to assassinate Zelenksyy, but the group was "eliminated," Watters reported.

"The longer Zelenskyy is alive, the worse it is for Putin and the better it is for Ukraine." 

Putin's alleged war crimes include targeting civilians and using weapons banned by the Geneva Convention, Watters noted.

"These are the actions of a terrorist, not the leader of a civilized nation," he said.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen on a screen as he delivers a speech in front of the Assembly of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.  (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

    Members of a Territorial Defense unit prepare to deploy to various parts of the city in Kyiv, Ukraine.    (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

    Hundreds of anti-war protesters are gathered at Times Square in New York City to protest Russian attacks on Ukraine.  (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Fox News host called Zelenskyy a "fearless leader," saying he "is having his Churchillian moment."

"When the fighting began and the bombs started to fall, he could have fled to safety in the West, but he refused to abandon his people."

The president's importance to Ukrainians cannot be overstated, he added.

"The more intense the fighting gets, the more powerful his message of defiance becomes. Every day, the people are rallying around his words." 

The United States must help Ukraine and do anything it can to protect Zelenskyy, Watters said.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.