Biden says Zelenskyy 'inspires the world' amid brutal Russian war on Ukraine

President Biden said in his State of the Union address Tuesday night said Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy "inspirers the world," as he stays in the country's capitol of Kyiv while it's under siege by the Russian military.

"Six days ago, Russia's Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated. He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over," Biden said. "Instead, he met with… a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined. He met the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskyy."

Biden added: "Every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage determination, literally inspires the world."

The president's comments come as the United States and Europe are hitting Russia with a slew of sanctions designed to punish it for the war, and as the U.S. and many other countries are giving weapons to Ukraine.

Biden touted the massive effect sanctions have already ad on the Russian economy, as well as how united the West has been in its response. Many countries, "even Switzerland, are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine. Putin is now more isolated from the world than he has ever been," Biden said to a standing ovation.

