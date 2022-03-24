Watters: The Democratic brand is about as attractive as the Wuhan lab

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters shredded the Democratic Party’s leadership Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The Democratic Party should come with a warning label: "Danger. Side effects could include irritation, bankruptcy and possibly death." Human beings need warnings. This is the reason why we have a speed limit. America isn't the autobahn. It's the reason you throw out expired food. Somebody slapped an expiration date on it for you. Have you ever eaten tuna salad on a Sunday that you bought last Monday? Not good, but the Democrats are adrenaline junkies.

DNC MOCKED FOR ‘FOUR-FIGURE DIGITAL AD BUY’ IN SWING STATES: ‘MEASLY AMOUNT OF MONEY’

Besides, all the things they identify as, "danger" is their real identity ... but Evel Knievel didn't land every stunt, and the same goes for the Democrat Party . Like a daredevil suspended in the air at a really bad angle, you can hear the crowd gasp knowing this is going to hurt. The Democrat stunt is over. Gravity won and danger is coming, and it's coming hard, and it's coming in November and probably beyond.

There's an essay in The New York Times: "Democrats are Making Life Too Easy for Republicans." Well, they're doing that because they've made life so dangerous for the American people. The Democrats have hurt this country because they don't like this country. You love it, and that's why they hate you. The Left has left you behind. They don't know this country. The Democrats don't represent this country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They once fancied themselves as the party of the working class. That was their brand. John F. Kennedy put it this way, "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." Democrats don't do things for our country. They do things to it. They've made life here more dangerous and more expensive. The Democrat brand is about as attractive as the Wuhan lab. They don't speak for America. They speak for big cities and the D.C. suburbs. Nobody listens to them anywhere else.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: