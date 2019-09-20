Watters on de Blasio's 2020 exit: 'He can go back to dropping groundhogs'

"The Five" co-hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld poked fun at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio amid news that he was exiting the 2020 presidential race and returning to his position in the Big Apple.

"He can go back to dropping groundhogs," Watters said on Friday. "That's all he's good for." Gutfeld also ripped into de Blasio's performance as mayor, saying that the city was better off when he was on the campaign trail.

"I think the big truth is that [he] wasn't missed," Gutfeld said. "If anything, traffic moved better when he's not here -- and the lesson is, being mayor of New York City is way easier than it looks if this dope can phone it in."

Gutfeld was responding to a previous report about de Blasio logging just seven hours at City Hall in May.

President Trump, on Friday, mercilessly mocked de Blasio amid news of his withdrawal from the 2020 race. "I see that our part time mayor will be now going back to New York so that he'll be able to work a little bit harder," Trump said. Trump built his real estate empire in New York and still maintains residence in the city.

He also sarcastically lamented the mayor's withdrawal in a tweet Friday.

"Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, @BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home!" he said.

During "The Five," Watters provoked laughter when he said that he and others had failed to appreciate how good Trump was at "kicking people when they're down." "I mean, that is something that we all need to reflect upon," Watters added with a smile.