Jacob Frey is skeptical of ICE withdrawal from Minneapolis, says 'I'll believe it when I see it'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded to border czar Tom Homan’s announcement Thursday that the Trump administration will withdraw ICE agents from the city, saying, "I’ll believe it when I see it."

During an appearance on "The Daily Show," Frey was asked by host Jordan Klepper whether he actually believes ICE agents will be removed from Minneapolis, or if he's calling "bulls---" on Homan's pledge.

"I will believe it when I see it," he replied. "And if you're looking for anybody to give credit to for the end of Operation Metro Surge — for the pressure that was put on the federal government for these incredible patriotic acts that have taken place over the last month and a half — give it to the 435,000 Minneapolis residents."

Homan announced Thursday that the administration will conclude Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota. He told reporters during a news conference at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis that the operation had reduced public safety threats with "unprecedented levels of coordination" from state officials and local law enforcement.

"As a result of our efforts here, Minnesota is now less of a sanctuary state for criminals," Homan said.

"I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude," he continued.

Frey credited those who had been "peacefully protesting by the tens of thousands" for prompting the administration's decision to withdraw federal immigration agents from the city.

"They've been dropping off food for people that are otherwise scared to go outside and leave their homes. They're watching guard on a daycare. I mean, they are the defenders of this great republic in this moment," he argued. "I mean, they are everything that it means to be American."

Agreeing with Frey, Klepper said it's been "remarkable to see what the protesters have been doing in Minneapolis," but there are still "a lot of questions" about whether the Trump administration can be trusted to "follow up on its word."

"Do you have any knowledge right now of ICE agents being removed?" Klepper asked Frey.

"I know there were 700 that were promised to be removed a few weeks ago," the mayor said. "Both my hope and my expectation is that this operation will be drawn down in the very near future. And by the very near future, I mean in the next week or so. And simultaneously, like I said, we'll believe it when I see it."

Homan said Thursday that a "small footprint of personnel" will remain for a period of time, while he will also remain on the ground to oversee the operation’s drawdown and success.

"Additionally, federal government personnel assigned to conduct criminal investigations into the agitators, as well as the personnel assigned here for the fraud investigations , will remain in place until the work is done," Homan said.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.