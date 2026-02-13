Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

Leavitt vows nothing will stop ICE enforcement after 4,000 illegal alien criminals caught in Minnesota

White House press secretary responds on 'Fox & Friends' after Democrats celebrate Minneapolis operation winding down

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Democrats are barreling the government toward another shutdown for political reasons: Karoline Leavitt Video

Democrats are barreling the government toward another shutdown for political reasons: Karoline Leavitt

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addresses the potential government shutdown and ongoing immigration enforcement efforts on 'Fox & Friends.'

The White House is pushing back after Democrats praised the decision to scale down an immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said "nothing will ever stop" President Trump’s efforts.

Operation Metro Surge, a major Department of Homeland Security immigration crackdown in the Minneapolis area, is coming to an end. The announcement follows weeks of demonstrations after two Americans were fatally shot by federal immigration agents.

Border czar Tom Homan said Thursday there would be a "significant drawdown" of immigration agents in the area. Leavitt said the mission has achieved its goals.

GOP REP FEUDS WITH JIMMY KIMMEL AFTER HE MOCKS HER REMARKS ABOUT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Karoline Leavitt speaks during White House press briefing.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a news briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 26. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota has been a resounding success," Leavitt said Friday on "Fox & Friends."

TRUMP SAYS IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN NEEDS 'SOFTER TOUCH' WITH 'TOUGH' STANCE AFTER DEADLY MINNEAPOLIS SHOOTINGS

"It has resulted in the detention and deportation of more than 4,000 illegal alien criminals. Let me repeat, 4,000 illegal alien criminals just from Minnesota alone," she added.

Homan took control of Minnesota operations in late January after the deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti sparked widespread protests across the state. He said that while many agents are leaving, he and a smaller group will remain.

Leavitt stressed that immigration enforcement in Minnesota "absolutely will not" end, even after it scales back.

"Nothing will ever stop President Trump and this administration from targeted immigration enforcement, focusing on the worst of the worst criminals in American communities," she said.

CONSERVATIVE IMMIGRATION EXPERTS SPLIT ON WHETHER TRUMP IS 'BACKING DOWN' IN MN ICE FIGHT

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz celebrated the removal of agents during a news conference after Homan’s announcement, arguing the federal government must "pay for what they broke here."

Protesters and law enforcement clash outside an ICE facility as demonstrators attempt to block federal agents’ vehicles from leaving.

Protesters clash with law enforcement outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Minneapolis on Jan. 8. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"The federal government needs to be responsible. You don't get to break things and then just leave without doing something about it," Walz said, calling on the federal government to pay for the damages in Minneapolis.

Walz added that the surge left the community with "deep damage" and "generational trauma."

Fox News Digital's Peter Pinedo and Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.

Tom Homan addresses ICE's Minneapolis withdrawal: If we need to come back, we will Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

