Beto O'Rourke picks LeBron James over Michael Jordan as 'greatest basketball player of all time'

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has picked a side in the long-running debate over whether LeBron James or Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time.

The former Texas congressman was pressed on the highly-contested issue during an appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" released Friday,

"Who is the greatest basketball player of all time?" Simmons asked. "You have to answer."

"LeBron," O'Rourke responded.

"Oh my God. I'm out," a visibly agitated Simmons exclaimed.

"Who's the greatest basketball player of all time?" the 2020 hopeful asked the host.

"Not LeBron," Simmons shot back. "It's Michael Jordan!"

"Oh," O'Rourke said.

Simmons knocked O'Rourke's answer as a "millennial response," adding that he's "connecting with the Millenials, though."

"I'm connecting with my son, Ulysses," O'Rourke joked.

"[Poeple] 35 and under all think LeBron is the best ever," Simmons said. "They pushed Jordan out. They just know Jordan as, like, the bad Charlotte Hornets owner."

The former ESPN writer and noted Boston Celtics fan later told O'Rourke that he had "won him back" after the candidate shared that Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird was the player that "caught his attention" when O'Rourke was a child.