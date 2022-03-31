Expand / Collapse search
Washington Post editor: Will Smith 'slapped the s---' out of Black community

The columnist said, 'White people … certainly saw when Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face'

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Will Smith looks 'quite disturbed': Piers Morgan Video

Will Smith looks 'quite disturbed': Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan, who has an upcoming Fox Nation show slated for April, reveals on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' what Will Smith confided to him years ago.

An associate editor at The Washington Post blasted Oscar-winning actor Will Smith Thursday for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, and said it was as if he smacked the entire Black community. 

"That smack was a blow to all Black people who have worked for our dignity and acceptance — and especially to the legacy of those Black performers who made Smith’s presence at the Oscars possible in the first place," Jonathan Capehart wrote. 

Chris Rock said, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya." Pinkett Smith has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. 

Smith, who later won the Academy Award for best actor, walked up on the stage and slapped Rock. He then yelled, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth."

"After more than 30 years in the business and three Oscar nominations of his own, Smith seemed to embody that same ethic. But on Sunday, he stood on his forebears’ shoulders and 'slapped the s---' out of them all."

The column went on to say that Smith's behavior was symptomatic of the entitled culture in Hollywood.

"In some ways, what Smith did represents simply the entitlement of any badly behaved Hollywood megastar. He was able to walk up onstage, slap Rock, … return to his seat, curse … — all before receiving a standing ovation after winning the Oscar," he said. 

"White people … certainly saw when Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face," he said. "Celebrity entitlement isn’t as cute when the badly behaved megastar is Black, nor does the behavior reflect just on the star."

