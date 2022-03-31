Washington Post slammed for referencing pregnant 'people' rather than women

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Post was mocked for referencing pregnant women as "pregnant people" in article published Thursday.

The article is titled, "Pregnant people at much higher risk of breakthrough COVID, study shows" and reports on a new study that looked at whether specific comorbidities could affect the risk of a vaccinated individual contracting COVID-19, also known as a breakthrough case.

Reporters Amy Goldstein and Dan Keating used the term "pregnant people" throughout the article.

"Pregnant people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus are nearly twice as likely to get covid-19 as those who are not pregnant, according to a new study that offers the broadest evidence to date of the odds of infections among vaccinated patients with different medical circumstances," they wrote.

The researchers measured the risk by analyzing the records of pairs of fully vaccinated patients from the same part of the country. In each pair, one patient had the condition that was being measured, and the other did not. The patients were not matched by age, and the pregnant people could have been matched in the analysis with a man or a woman.

The term woman appeared once in the article to describe how the study was conducted.

The Post was mocked on social media for referring to pregnant women as "pregnant people."

"Habibi Bros." podcast co-host Siraj Hashmi tweeted "happy last day of women’s history month."

"They’re called ‘women,’ you flat-earthing morons," conservative radio host Dana Loesch wrote.

Bablyon Bee CEO Seth Dillon tweeted, "Not all women are pregnant, but all pregnant people are women."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director (CDC) Rochelle Walensky was similarly mocked when she used the term "pregnant people" to recommend that women receive the coronavirus vaccine.

"The rise in cases, vaccine hesitancy, and the increased risk of severe illness for pregnant people make vaccination against #COVID19 more urgent than ever. Read why @CDCgov recommends that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19," Walensky tweeted in August 2021, with a link to the CDC website.

The Washington Post covered the CDC's guidance at the time by also using the term "pregnant person."

Fox News’ Cortney O’Brien contributed to this report.